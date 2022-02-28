RIP MC Skibadee: The iconic voice of drum ‘n’ bass who inspired successive generations

Here’s another reason for Billie Eilish to be in love with her future: The pop star is set to headline the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in 2022. At just over 20 years and 6 months old by the time of her Friday headliner on June 24, 2022, she’ll become the youngest ever solo artist to headline the festival, along with one of just a few women to have ever been given the slot. Headlining alongside Eilish will be a musician who’s been at it since the ’60s, Paul McCartney, and one of the most important musicians of the 2010s, Kendrick Lamar. Also making her way across the pond will be Diana Ross, who tops the lineup alongside that trio and is set to play Sunday’s legends slot. Eilish headlines Friday, June 24; McCartney on Saturday, June 25; and Lamar on Sunday, June 26. Down the bill, the festival — which begins on June 22 — also features acts like Big Thief, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Haim, Jessie Ware, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Mitski, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and St. Vincent. You know, only everyone who released important music over the past few years.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO