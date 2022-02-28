ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP MC Skibadee: The iconic voice of drum ‘n’ bass who inspired successive generations

Cover picture for the articleDance music will forever be decorated by the influence of MC Skibadee. “No words.” The phrase reached for again and again as multiple generations of junglists worldwide wrestle with the sudden, unexpected passing of the all-time MVP of drum ‘n’ bass MCs: Skibadee. How do you...

The Press

Jungle legend MC Skibadee dies aged 54

MC Skibadee has died aged 54. The news has been announced by the family of the legendary MC, who burst on the scene in the 90s and is widely considered to be a pioneer in the drum and bass genre. His eldest child said in a statement: "Hello everyone, as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Skibadee death: Goldie, Ghetts and Tinie Tempah pay tribute to ‘legend’ MC

Tinie Tempah, So Solid Crew and Ghetts are among the artists paying tribute to drum and bass MC Skibadee, who has died aged 47. The London-born MC, born Alphonso Bondzie, was renowned for his “speed rap” delivery, which he said developed out of wanting to do “something different to what everyone else was doing” at the time.His death was announced on Sunday 27 February. “I unfortunately come with some sad news to say that Skibadee has passed away,” one of his children wrote on Facebook. “As a family we ask for some privacy, but may he rest in peace.”The cause...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Skibadee changed the very nature of what it meant to be an MC in the UK

With the untimely deaths of Jamal Edwards and now drum’n’bass MC Skibadee (AKA Alphonso Bondzie), it’s been a rotten week for British music. It’s tempting to say a bad week for Black British music – and certainly their contributions to the development of specifically Black British vernacular musical forms were unparalleled. But both had influence all the way through the underground and mainstream beyond any single genre or scene.
MUSIC
