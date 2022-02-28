'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

Charli XCX returned to the SNL stage after a previously planned Christmas show was canceled due to the crew catching COVID-19. She’s back, and she just might be better than ever! Charli XCX finally returned to the ‘Saturday Night Live‘ stage on Mar. 5, for an especially long-awaited performance. The pop star had previously been set to perform on the show Dec. 18 alongside artists Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens, but was unable to after the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in New York left SNL with a limited crew. With her triumphant return, the artist showed a hiatus that didn’t hold her back at all.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO