'Saturday Night Live' opens with the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York

The Infinity Gauntlet, arguably the most iconic item featured in Marvel's Studio's Infinity Saga, appeared during a sketch in Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live. The segment features the episode's host John Mulaney and cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, and Heidi Gardner, playing friends enjoying a meal at a restaurant together. Things get awkward when the dinner conversation turns towards COVID-19 and the changing restrictions around the pandemic. Each character tries a different means of escape, with Gardner's character pulling out an Infinity Gauntlet and snapping herself out of existence, dusting effect and all.
