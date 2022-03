Feng Chen Wang is having a moment. Earlier this month, she debuted her designs for the Chinese Olympic flag bearers at this year’s opening ceremony in Beijing, lending her offbeat eye to a series of puffer jackets decorated with inky blue line drawings of frosty mountainous landscapes, alongside slick white jackets and trousers inspired by traditional Chinese tailoring. And yesterday she debuted her latest collection in London while working with her team remotely from Shanghai, where she’s been stuck for the duration of the pandemic. “I’m really excited, but it’s been challenging,” said Wang. “It’s a new way of working.”

