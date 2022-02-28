ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-U.S. yields tumble as money markets scale back Fed rate hike bets

 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Monday as investors sought safe-havens after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia, including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely with prices, dropped sharply after the sanctions were imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decline was led by the shorter-end of the yield curve, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations.

By 1036 GMT, the two-year yield was down to 6 basis points to 1.51%.

That reflected investors paring back bets on aggressive rate hikes by global central banks to stamp out record high inflation amid uncertainty about the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which has caused a further surge in energy prices.

Money markets on Monday saw the probability of a 50 basis-point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve in March at just over 10%, compared to over 20% last week, according to CME data.

A 25 basis-point hike next month remains nearly fully priced in.

“It is no surprise that expectations for the Fed are being dampened because of Ukraine. However, the Fed’s inflation problems are not diminishing. On the contrary, they have only gotten worse,” said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to as low as 1.89% and was last down 5 bps at 1.92%. The 30-year yield was down similarly to 2.25%.

The yield curve as measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields was at 40 bps, holding at levels observed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

