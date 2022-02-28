ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Bersani, literary critic and theorist on gay life, dies at 90

By Clay Risen New York Times,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Leo Bersani, who over a 60-year career as a scholar of modern French literature had a profound influence on art and literary criticism and who later played a central role in debates about gay and queer identity at the height of the AIDS crisis, died Feb. 20 at an assisted-living facility...

