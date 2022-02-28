Leo Bersani, literary critic and theorist on gay life, dies at 90

As an 8-year-old girl in the mid-20th century, Boston-based lawyer Kathleen Courtenay Stone looked through her father’s law school yearbook and found herself wondering why there were so few women pictured. She asked her parents and got answers that didn’t quite satisfy. She kept wondering what made these women different than the ones she was familiar with — the mothers and housewives at home. What made these women follow a different path? In “They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men” (Cynren), Stone tries to answer this question, making portraits of seven women who traveled their own roads, defying stereotypes and expectations. A woman “must find a vision for herself and the confidence to realize it,” Stone writes. And how that confidence is found is what she tries to answer. In intimate mini-biographies, Stone explores ambition, immigration, what it is to have people to believe in you and to believe in yourself, and the courage required to live a different way. She writes of artist Dahlov Zorach Ipcar, born in 1917; a Trinidadian doctor named Muriel Petioni, born in 1914; federal judge Rya Weickert Zobel, born in 1931; nonprofit leader Frieda Garcia, born in 1934; and three other accomplished, defiant women.

