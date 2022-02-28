ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Latest U.N. Climate Report Says ‘Delay Means Death’

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aviB7_0eR6JvUH00

Click here to read the full article.

On Monday, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group II, released its latest report assessing the damages of climate change.

In a press conference, the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres summarized how climate adaptation saves lives. “As climate impacts worsen – and they will – scaling up investments will be essential for survival… Delay means death.” The stark reality is far too little is invested into adapting to climate change.

More from WWD

The report covers a broad swath of information — including the importance of safeguarding biodiversity which fashion has jumped , on the bandwagon to support), planning climate resilient cities and communities, forging inclusive partnerships, strengthening climate policy and funding climate resilient development — that varies by region and sector.

The report builds upon decades of work and trails an August report decrying the need for net-zero emissions . Another report is anticipated in late March or early April.

For the first time ever, the report consecutively outlines the integration of Indigenous leadership as a positive and necessary step toward climate adaptation. Colonialism is also addressed.

“This is the first time that [colonialism] has been explicitly called out in the summary for policymakers,” said Dr. Sherilee Harper, report author and associate professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta in a press conference Sunday.

Alongside climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, the report outlines losses and damages to climate change where the most vulnerable populations — a marked 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion people — are already suffering disproportionately.

Even if global warming is limited to 1.5-degrees Celsius, as urgently demanded, human life, safety and livelihoods in low-lying coastal areas will be placed at risk from sea level rise and coastal erosion.

For North America, that means the increasing volatility of severe storms and hurricanes. Other barriers include misinformation, politicalization of climate change and the lack of acknowledgement for Indigenous populations.

Lack of private sector and citizen engagement were cited among the barriers in Europe and North America.

“One of many simple examples is that all large cities in the U.S. need heat action plans. Doing so requires change in how federal agencies facilitate coordination, education about the risks of heat and of how to develop early warning systems, engagement with trusted voices for marginalized communities, building overall capacity, among others. That can be more complex than deploying a new technology,” said U.S.-based Dr. Kris Ebi, a report author and professor, Department of Global Health at the University of Washington.

Climate change is taking a toll on human health, too, with the prevalence of vector-borne and water-borne diseases, undernutrition, mental disorders and allergic diseases on the rise in many regions, including Asia.

For many regions, the losses are much more tangible.

In 2019 alone, 9.6 million people were displaced in South East and East Asia ( top garment-producing regions ), due to cyclones, floods and typhoons.

Small islands present the most urgent need for investment in capacity building and climate adaptation strategies but face the steepest barriers. Entire livelihoods are at stake in the Caribbean Sea and Southern Tropical Pacific, where coral reef systems fuel economies and life. Under the worst-case scenario — of a 2-degree Celsius planet and higher — 99 percent of corals are lost, per the projections.

Meanwhile, steep financing gaps also plague ecosystems in Central and South America — home to the Andes, the Amazon Forest (one of the largest biodiversity and carbon repositories) and other regions that are already vulnerable to climatic-related migration and population displacement, severe weather including droughts and the like.

While countries in Africa are among the least offenders for rising greenhouse gas emissions, their sectors are also among the most constrained by lack of financing and equitable development. In this case, the report calls for public and private sectors to increase funding by billions of dollars per year. Multilateral funds, stronger project pipeline development and finances focused on grassroots project implementation would help realize “transformative” adaptation.

Speaking to the multifaceted need to prioritize climate change amid today’s world issues, report author Dr. Edwin Castellanos, who is based in Guatemala, said: “We will always have emergencies at hand that seem to be more urgent than climate change….Governments in developing countries always have to wrestle with immediate lack of resources that need to be taken care of. And that sometimes makes one think, ‘Well should we worry about the future if we have so many problems nowadays?’

“The problem with that thinking is if we don’t worry about problems of climate change — which are not only the future but are also current — then it’s going to be more difficult and more expensive to address those issues in the future….So yes, even though we have many current needs — the pandemic, a lack of resources, poverty — we need to start addressing these problems of climate change. Not only mitigation but also adaptation,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicki Minaj Fronts Marc Jacobs’ Latest Spring 2022 Heaven Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs has tapped Nicki Minaj to lead its latest spring Heaven campaign. Shot by Harley Weir, the campaign, which was released Thursday, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of the past and present, navigating viewers through the punk playgrounds of adolescence, teenage rebellion and through the psychedelic daydreams of youth.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Photos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 Campaign17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks The campaign also stars Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari. Images from the shoot exude an essence of teen angst...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated March 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

From Mark Zuckerberg to Steve Jobs, A Look at Past and Present CEO Uniforms

When it comes to everyday style as a chief executive officer of a multimillion- or billion-dollar company, it seems many have a go-to formula. Whether it exudes an effortless laid-back vibe of a tech enthusiast or a classic dress suit or even a fraternity brother with a hint of chic, it seems anything goes. However, this may depend on the industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Seattle Times

World, including WA, not adapting fast enough to climate change, U.N. report warns

Climate change is becoming irreversible and the world, including Washington state, is not doing enough to stop it. That was one of many takeaways among local authors of a sobering report published Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in which the world’s leading climate scientists provided the latest research on how ecosystems — both our own and those of other species — are being affected by warming temperatures, and how to mitigate and adapt to those changes.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Mitigation#U N Climate Report#Working Group Ii#Indigenous#The University Of Alberta
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
psychologytoday.com

The U.N.'s Climate Report: A Call to Mindful Action?

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their 2022 report this morning. The world will face very severe and unavoidable climate-induced pains over the coming two decades. But we can lower the harmful risks to people through investments that protect natural spaces. Those of us lacking fiscal power...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

5 key takeaways from the new U.N. report on climate change

With attention fixed on the war raging in Ukraine just days after an invasion by Russia, there’s a greater-than-normal risk that the latest report from the coalition of top scientists on the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will go overlooked. Which is, in a way, something that the hundreds of authors worried about in compiling this 3,500-page report: Among the worst case scenarios analyzed for future warming is a world where “a resurgent nationalism, concerns about competitiveness and security, and regional conflicts” make global collaboration nearly impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. IPCC is...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

UN Releases Climate Report: What It Means For New England Residents, Economies

BOSTON (CBS) — A new climate report from the United Nations came with a dire warning: we are running out of ways to adapt to climate change. There is increasing danger to people, plants, animals, ecosystems, and economies with the people at risk in the billions and potential damages in the trillions of dollars. “There is a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future on the planet,” said Hans-Otto Portner who is Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. If countries don’t do more to adapt to warming, there will be an unavoidable increase in risks. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

“Climate adaptation by itself is not enough”: the latest IPCC report instalment

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is responsible for the most comprehensive body of scientific information on climate change. In the next part of its Sixth Assessment Report, released today, the IPCC has examined the world population’s vulnerability to climate change, and what must be done to adapt to current and future changes.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Five things to know about the new U.N. climate report

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We hope you practiced some self-care this weekend. 🚨 The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a major climate case. More on that below. But first:. Five things to know about the U.N. climate report released today. The U.N....
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

War in Ukraine Gives Rise to Cryptocurrency Economy in Russia

Click here to read the full article. With mass brands ranging from Ikea and Marks & Spencer to Mango and H&M pausing operations in Russia, everyday consumers, and not just the ultra-rich, could be the hardest hit by Western sanctions. It’s the people on the street, who may well be anti-Vladimir Putin, and anti-war, who are suffering with hyper-inflation, little access to credit — and job losses from retail and factory closures.More from WWDPuffer Jackets Get Maximalist for Fall 2021 at Milan Fashion WeekErmanno Scervino Resort 2021Ermanno Scervino RTW Fall 2020 One result is that a whole crypto economy is emerging, with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

20K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy