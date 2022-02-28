ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

I feared remote work would kill my startup’s culture. Here’s why it didn’t

By Jack Altman
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to fear growth. And more specifically, what growth would do to my company. A couple of years ago, we were a small, scrappy startup of 40 or 50 people. I knew everyone and everyone knew me. I’d stay in the office until seven or eight at night, not working,...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Here's the Problem With Hybrid Work, According to Real Estate Startup Zillow

As we reach the end of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines begin to relax, many companies are turning to hybrid work arrangements that mix work from home and work at the office. That's the wrong approach, says Meghan Reibstein, vice president of project management and flexible work at real estate marketplace Zillow. Instead, the company has a flexible work policy that allows employees to come into the office or work remotely as they prefer. It allows employees to move if they want. It's given them better work-life balance. And, she said, it's led to a huge increase in job applications.
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

5 reasons you didn’t get a hiring manager response on your application

Not hearing back from job applications can be extremely frustrating, especially when you know you are more than qualified for the role. But remember, recruiters are busy people, and therefore, they focus their efforts on replying to those applicants that are advancing to the next stage of the hiring process, not those who aren’t.
JOBS
Law.com

Fintech Startup's First-Ever GC Shares Keys to Working Remotely

Steve Zelinger is fintech startup Qolo's first ever GC. He's based in Silicon Valley and Qolo is headquartered in Florida. Zelinger formerly served as the founding GC of two tech firms and senior counsel at Visa. Steve Zelinger is a general counsel who seems to have done it all. He’s...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Working Remotely
Washington Post

Planning doesn’t have to be a chore. Here’s how I made it work for me.

As I continued to say yes to more favors and work opportunities, everything in my life began to feel urgent. I was scared of disappointing people by forgetting something or not getting it done in time. When I picture “a person with a planner,” I imagine someone strait-laced and uptight — and that wasn’t me. I knew I had to keep one to stave off the looming anxiety of forgetting something, so I made it into something fun. I use stickers, washi tape and multicolor markers to help outline my days in a way that works for me!
JOBS
Fast Company

The right way to push back if you don’t want to return to the office

Back to work? This sounds like the obvious end goal we’ve all been waiting for after roughly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. But wait a minute. Does this make sense? Remote work went from being an awkward crisis workaround to a routine with its own rhythm and plenty of upsides. It turned out that increased flexibility and reduced commuting time weren’t a bad trade-off for the new pain of Zoom fatigue. And now your company wants you back in your office, picking up where you left off in March 2020? Whoa.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

4 ways your social media is controlling you, and how to overcome them

Social media is a fantastic resource for entrepreneurs who want to understand their customers and trends. However, I’ve noticed that the more people use social media daily, the less socializing happens as people shout their likes and dislikes into overly saturated platforms that drown out their voices. You might view your feeds as your own, but the platforms have more control than you realize.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Use this easy checklist to make sure your social media is employer-friendly

When you manage your social media profiles, keep your audience in mind. Format your accounts with the mindset that the content you post is public. Depending on the platform, you might have to take extra measures into consideration when creating content and reviewing what should stay and what should go.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Investing has a diversity problem that this new nonprofit is trying to fix

Ayori Selassie, a Black senior manager at Salesforce and a mother of two, was fed up with the direction the world was taking. She wanted to make a difference, and she wanted to do that as an investor. However, she knew she needed to learn more skills. “I understood tech, but I needed to learn things like portfolio management and construction, how to do due diligence, and how to fundraise,” she tells Fast Company.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

What happens when hype is misplaced

Once an object of envy and aspiration, private clubs have languished in recent decades as young people lose interest in that brand of exclusivity. Instead, we’re witnessing the monied members of the Millennial and Gen-Z cohorts wade into the burgeoning NFT “gold rush,” joining digital clubs that are defining the future of “members only.”
Fast Company

3 factors that help you master asynchronous leadership

The shift in expectations around what a workplace must look and act like has changed. The conversation has moved beyond working at home or in an office. What’s emerging is a generation of workers looking to refine their own work/life balance unencumbered. At the same time, companies are looking to provide new levels of flexibility to retain their talent, attract talent without strict geographical limitations, and create happy, engaged, and productive workforces.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

How a Ukrainian ad agency is fighting back

Kyiv-based ad agency Banda is showing how creative advertising can be used to raise awareness and support from within a war zone. This is Fast Company’s Brand Hit and Miss of the Week.
WORLD
Fast Company

How to build a business with a higher calling

Paul Polman is the former CEO of Unilever (2009-2019), coauthor of ‘Net Positive,’ and cochair of Imagine. In this episode, Gary Hamel and Michele Zanini discuss with Paul how to build a business that services all of its constituents—and merits their trust.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Call it Techlash TV: ‘Super Pumped,’ ‘The Dropout’ try to bottle the fizz of founder implosion

If you want to understand why there are three prestige limited series coming out in the next few weeks devoted to the fallen tech founders of Uber, Theranos, and WeWork, you have to wrestle with the 2010 movie The Social Network. The influence of the Aaron Sorkin-David Fincher film cannot be overstated. Just as Facebook is the tech success story that every founder wants to emulate; The Social Network is the artistic success story every project about founders wants to match. From its icy, synth-drenched score to its litigious framing, from its clever dialogue to its fizzy aura of boundless possibility, The Social Network is the eternal blueprint. Considering the similarities in the founder stories that followed in real life, though, this new wave of limited series—Super Pumped, about Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, debuts on Showtime, February 27; Hulu’s The Dropout, about Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, drops March 2; AppleTV’s depiction of the rise and fall of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, WeCrashed, bows March 18—is in danger of crystallizing into trite formula. Call it Techlash TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Fast Company

Entrepreneurs: The art of solving one big issue at a time

Entrepreneurs, regardless of their industry, face new problems daily. Their ability to succeed depends on their ability to move toward a solution, even in small increments, during chaos. The truth is big issues are simply a collection of little issues. Breaking down the big issues into smaller increments with key performance indicators (KPIs) allows problems to be solved more quickly.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to love your job according to science

Many people don’t like their jobs. On the one hand, this is a pity, as we are not fully leveraging people’s potential, or giving them an opportunity to thrive and flourish. On the other hand, (unpopular opinion) there’s no reason to be overly dramatic about this. First,...
EDUCATION
Fast Company

Why you should consider starting a recruiting agency in 2022

If you asked the average person which industries have the best career prospects in 2022, they’d probably tell you finance, blockchain, or tech—but the usual suspects aren’t the only places for opportunity. Recruitment has undergone significant changes recently, and I believe there will be plenty of room for new agencies to take advantage of that in the year ahead.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy