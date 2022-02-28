Police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Farmington gas station

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Scott’s Village Mobil gas station on Farmington Avenue Sunday night.

Farmington Police said two suspects wearing masks walked into the store around 10 p.m. One suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and merchandise before taking off.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McKeown at 860-675-2463, or at the anonymous tip line at 860-675-BITE (2483).

