ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Police searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Farmington gas station

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNjgs_0eR6J8lH00

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Scott’s Village Mobil gas station on Farmington Avenue Sunday night.

Farmington Police said two suspects wearing masks walked into the store around 10 p.m. One suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and merchandise before taking off.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McKeown at 860-675-2463, or at the anonymous tip line at 860-675-BITE (2483).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Broad Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) – Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in Hartford Thursday night. Officers responded to Broad Street around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Police said the victim is a man in his thirties. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he’s listed in stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Mother, 2 kids reported missing in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Vernon Police Department is looking for a missing mother and her two young children. State police issued Silver Alerts for 3-year-old Chloe Palmer and 4-year-old Tykeese Palmer who were were last seen on March 1. Vernon police said their mother, 36-year-old Anjaknie Roundtree, was last seen on March 1. The […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police assist in Orange wrong-way driving incident

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 15 in Orange early Wednesday morning. A State Trooper observed the wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near Exit 57 around 2:23 a.m. The trooper entered onto Route 15 southbound at Exit 58 and drove parallel to […]
ORANGE, CT
WTNH

Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven. State police said around 12:39 a.m. Thursday, 36-year-old Natalia Moreno of Manchester was seen driving south in the northbound lanes on Route 15. Moreno was stopped and given a standardized field sobriety test, which she […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Village Mobil#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Hamden PD makes narcotics arrest on Beacon Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden police arrested a New Haven man for possession of narcotics with intent to sell and for resisting arrest. On Monday night, around 9:30 p.m. two Hamden police officers were patrolling the area of Beacon Street in the area of Dixwell Avenue, when they came across an unregistered car misusing […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Crash closes Oakland St. in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Manchester Police Department is advising people to stay away from Oakland St., between Sheldon Road and South Street (route 83) due to downed wires following a car crash. Power is out in the area and the road will stay shut down until Frontier Communications finishes fixing a severed telephone pole. […]
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

VIRAL VIDEO: Southington police dance, lip-sync in the rain

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video posted by the Southington Police Department has gone viral for dancing and lip-syncing in the rain to “It’s All Coming Back To Me” by Celine Dion. Officer Evan Olsson with Sgt. Matthew Hammell took the lead with Officers Neal Ayotte and Joe Richard singing backup. The police department posted the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Town faces pushback over plan to move Guilford basketball courts

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford basketball courts have been located next to the police complex for more than 20 years. Now the town wants to move them to a new location and put in a maintenance garage. It’s a very difficult decision that makes economic sense, but some people are against it. There is […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy