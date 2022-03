The GMC Sierra full-size pickup has received a 2022 Best Resale Value Award from Kelley Blue Book. KBB determines which vehicles have the best projected resale through its own statistical models, which it says were “built upon millions of transactions,” involving second-hand vehicles. Low-volume vehicles are excluded from award consideration, save for the electric, luxury and sports car categories, as these segments typically have lower volumes than mass-market ones.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO