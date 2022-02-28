ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho for Development and Commercialization of Paltusotine in Japan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. ("Sanwa"), an established, fully integrated...

