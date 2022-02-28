ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexicon Pharma (LXRX) Voluntarily Withdraws Sotagliflozin New Drug Application and Plans Prompt Resubmission Targeted Early Q2 2022

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the voluntary withdrawal and planned near-term resubmission of the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for sotagliflozin to correct a technical issue with the submission recently identified by the company. The company...

Seeking Alpha

Lexicon pulls U.S. marketing application for heart disease drug

The development stage biopharma company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has lost ~18% in the pre-market Monday after announcing that it decided to voluntarily withdraw the U.S. marketing application of sotagliflozin to correct a technical issue. In December, Lexicon (LXRX) announced the submission of the New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S....
Seeking Alpha

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

The following slide deck was published by Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. in conjunction with this event. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
#Lxrx#Lxrx Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Lexicon Pharmaceuticals#Nda#Sglt2#The European Union#Eu
Seeking Alpha

Lexicon Stumbles With Sotagliflozin, But The Heart Failure Opportunity Is Getting More Interesting

Lexicon shares were hit hard on the company's announcement that it will withdraw and resubmit its sotagliflozin NDA due to a technical omission. Sodium-glucose contransporter-2 inhibitors (or SGLT-2 inhibitors) are already starting to change the standard of care for some people with heart failure, and there’s mounting clinical evidence provided by a number of trials that suggests these drugs could become important and widely-used medications in an even broader range of heart failure types. That’s very encouraging news for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), but there are still meaningful challenges between now and future commercial success.
