EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new science report from the United Nations spells out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea — the hope really — that if leaders pay attention, some of the worst can be avoided or lessened. One scientist...

Phys.org

UN Climate Report: How vulnerable are we, and how can we adapt?

How vulnerable is humanity in the face of climate change? And how have people around the world already been impacted? These are some of the questions to be answered on 28 February by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Two researchers from Lund University participated in the final report—Martina Angela Caretta and Emily Boyd.
The Independent

Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...
Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
Elkhart Truth

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
