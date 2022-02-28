ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

​Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Reports Durable and Deepening Clinical Responses in Post-Treatment Period of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Oral EDP1815 in Psoriasis

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing SINTAX™ medicines as a new modality of orally delivered treatments for inflammatory disease, today announced data from the post-treatment...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
optometrytimes.com

Aramis Biosciences doses first patient in phase 2 trial for DED treatment

Topline proof-of-concept data are expected by the first quarter of 2023. Aramis Biosciences announced Monday that the first patient has been dosed in its phase 2 trial analyzing A197, a novel first-in-class, topical immunomodulatory agent, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, randomized, vehicle-controlled...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

FDA Slaps Clinical Hold On Celyad's Phase 1 Colorectal Cancer Trial

The FDA has issued a clinical hold on Celyad Oncology SA's (NASDAQ: CYAD) CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) Phase 1b trial due to insufficient information to assess risk to study subjects. As previously disclosed, the Company announced that it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the...
CANCER
MarketWatch

Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -0.53% gained 3.0% in trading on Tuesday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boosters into a single-dose booster," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release. Moderna's stock is down 6.0% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500.
STOCKS
MedicalXpress

Deep-learning technique predicts clinical treatment outcomes

When it comes to treatment strategies for critically ill patients, clinicians want to be able to consider all their options and timing of administration, and make the optimal decision for their patients. While clinician experience and study has helped them to be successful in this effort, not all patients are the same, and treatment decisions at this crucial time could mean the difference between patient improvement and quick deterioration. Therefore, it would be helpful for doctors to be able to take a patient's previous known health status and received treatments and use that to predict that patient's health outcome under different treatment scenarios, in order to pick the best path.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evlo#Clinical Research#Pustular Psoriasis#Evelo Biosciences Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Evelo Biosciences#Sintax#Edp1815 201 Phase
MedicalXpress

New clinical trial of a non-invasive liver cancer treatment set to commence

Researchers are set to test a non-invasive treatment for inoperable early-stage liver cancer, with a new clinical trial to commence this year across Australia. Led by Professor Alan Wigg from Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health, the trial aims to test stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR), a non-invasive technique that enables high radiation doses to be delivered very precisely.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Multi-center clinical trial launched to investigate new treatment for pediatric type 1 diabetes

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in partnership with NYU Langone Health, have launched a multi-center clinical trial to investigate a new treatment for pediatric type 1 diabetes even in subjects with established disease. Also known as juvenile onset diabetes, type 1 diabetes is a life-altering autoimmune disease predominantly diagnosed in children in which the body is no longer able to regulate blood sugars. There are currently no approved therapies to reverse or slow the progression of type 1 diabetes. Insulin, the last major therapeutic innovation in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, was introduced more than 100 years ago.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy