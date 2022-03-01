ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $56M

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Reports Loss in Q4, Gross Margin Improves

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN reported adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to a loss of 12 cents reported a year ago. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain acquisition-amortization of intangible asset expenses and equity compensation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwen#Stock#Clearway Energy#Streetinsider Premium

Comments / 0

Community Policy