Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $56M

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO