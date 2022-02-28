ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change is killing people, but there's still time to reverse the damage

By Rebecca Hersher
 5 days ago

Some ecosystems have already been irreversibly altered, scientists say. And climate change is wreaking havoc on human health.

Marvan Cole
5d ago

Funny, but I do not know or heard of anyone suffering from climate change. Can anyone take what the United Nations seriously?

James Whitcomb
5d ago

Gee really? The ocean level has risen 12” over the last 150 years, have you all not noticed all the deaths and destruction from that? Me neither!

Brenda Ghadban
5d ago

The UN wants population control. Climate change is a natural event that has changed for millions of years. Our planet has had 5 ice ages since it’s beginning and we will have more. There are some events we can not control; earthquakes, volcanoes, hurricanes and tornadoes. We can control some emissions, but we can’t control Mother Nature.

