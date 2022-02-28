ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Factbox: Key takeaways from the IPCC report on climate impacts and adaptation

By Andrea Januta
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehDjr_0eR6GNSC00

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate panel's latest major report, released on Monday, details how climate change is impacting nature, societies and economies, as well as what we can do to adapt in a warming world. read more

Here are some of the report's main conclusions:

'WIDESPREAD' DAMAGE IS ALREADY OCCURRING

People and other animals are already dying in heatwaves, storms and other disasters fuelled by global warming, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns. Hundreds of plant and animal species have disappeared from local areas, both on land and at sea.

Weather extremes have also pushed millions of people towards acute food or water insecurity, or have battered infrastructure or caused supply chain disruption.

Damage is being compounded when climate impacts coincide, such as heatwaves occurring in areas suffering drought. Some losses, for example those resulting from the death of coral reefs or the melting of glaciers, are irreversible in our lifetimes.

The report calls for a wholesale revision in how humanity lives alongside nature. Just tweaking our social and economic systems "is not going to get us to a climate resilient future", said IPCC report co-author Ed Carr, a geographer and anthropologist at Clark University in Massachusetts. Instead we need "transformational changes... everything from our food to our energy to transportation, but also our politics and our society".

WE ARE BREACHING LIMITS OF ADAPTATION

There is a limit to how much we can adapt; eventually, conditions become so extreme that the associated risks are "intolerable", the IPCC says.

In many cases, it's still technically possible to adjust for climate-altered conditions, but barriers such as costs or policies stand in the way. The IPCC calls these "soft" limits to adaptation.

With "hard" limits, there are no clear solutions. Biologically, humans can cope with only so much heat. Low-lying islands will eventually be engulfed by sea level rise. Some plants and animals have already hit hard limits, such as coral reefs that have died in marine heatwaves.

Hard limits increase with each increment of warming, but see a big jump at warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The planet, having already warmed 1.1C, is expected to hit that threshold within two decades.

Above 1.5C warming, people relying on glaciers and snowmelt for fresh water will face acute shortages. At 2C, important food crops won't grow in many places. And if we overshoot and spend a few decades above 1.5C warming, many impacts will be irreversible. read more

NATURE IS IN BIG TROUBLE

Every world region faces a high risk of more species losses and extinctions. At 1.5C warming, scientists expect 3-14% of the world's species on land could vanish. read more

Most at risk are coastal species that face future sea level rise, as well as those dependent on seasonal river flows that will be disrupted by drought or by earlier melting of glaciers upriver. Plants and animals that can't easily move to more hospitable areas are also at high risk.

The report underlines the need to conserve 30% to 50% of the Earth's land, freshwater and ocean areas – echoing the 30% goal of the U.N.'s Convention on Biodiversity.

Currently, we're far from that goal. Less than 15% of the world's land, 21% of its freshwater and just 8% of oceans are under some form of protection, often with "insufficient stewardship", the report says.

HUMANS AND SOCIETY WILL STRUGGLE, TOO

Aside from the public health risks from heatwaves and other weather extremes, there is also a rising risk of disease spread through spoiled food, tainted water, or pathogen-carrying insects such as mosquitoes.

In some communities, particularly the poor and vulnerable, malnutrition is increasing. Food production could be compromised by rising seas and disruptive weather, along with poorer soil quality and reduced pollination. Fisheries will also take a hit, especially those that rely on coral reefs.

At the same time, climate-linked weather extremes are also disrupting health services and adding to mental health stress, the report says.

WE'RE RUNNING OUT OF TIME

The report urges people to get ready now for a warmer world. The weather extremes and other climate impacts are happening faster than earlier reports had anticipated.

"Any further delay... will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all," the IPCC concludes.

Communities need to be bolstering infrastructure and rethinking their cities to deal with issues such as heat, flood risk or water availability. Efforts that improve liveability while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions are "more urgent than previously thought", the report says. Actions that prioritize equity and justice, including tackling gender or income inequalities, have better overall outcomes, it says.

While there has been limited progress - at least 170 countries now mention adaptation in their climate plans - most of the world is lagging.

"Although adaptation is taking place, there is not enough funding and it is not a high priority," said IPCC co-author Adelle Thomas, a human-environment geographer at Climate Analytics and the University of the Bahamas. "We need focused action and financial support for adaptation, particularly in the next decade."

Reporting by Andrea Januta; Editing by Katy Daigle and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

IPCC report: Seven key findings for Asia, from sea level rise to glacial flooding

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has published the second chapter of its most sweeping assessment in seven years on the effects of global warming on Monday.The 36-page summary report covers the impact of warming on biodiversity, economy, food security, health and mental health with a dire warning for rising extreme weather events. This report is believed to be the most worrying account yet on rising temperatures across the world.Some of these damages are irreversible even at 1.5C of global warming. The report urges “concerted anticipatory global action” to avoid missing “a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Five things we've learned from the IPCC report

A new report released this week by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) looks at the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. The report gives the clearest indication to date of how a warmer world is affecting all living things on Earth. Here are five things we...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Phys.org

Impacts, adaptation and vulnerability: What's new in the latest IPCC release

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday released the second part of its sixth major assessment report. The assessment reports, which come out every few years, review what we know about climate change, its impacts and future risks, and options to adapt and reduce emissions. The latest release focuses...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Adaptation key to protect vulnerable from climate change

Climate change is affecting every region in the world, almost every sector, and people in both urban and rural settings, authors of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warn. In particular, the most vulnerable people and ecosystems are likely to be the worst hit by adverse effects,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Billions to suffer impacts of climate crisis as window for action rapidly closes, warns major IPCC report

Half of the global population is highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis and the opportunity to secure a “liveable” future for all is fast disappearing, a major new assessment by the world’s leading scientists has warned.“Unequivocal” human-caused global warming is already dangerously disrupting the natural world and some of its effects are irreversible, according to the second chapter of the sweeping report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).The assessment, the most authoritative look at global climate change, published about every seven years, explores how rising temperatures are affecting communities and ecosystems, and what capacity...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipcc#Food Shortages#Drought#Greenhouse Gas#U N#Clark University
TheConversationAU

IPCC report: Coastal cities are sentinels for climate change. It's where our focus should be as we prepare for inevitable impacts

Coastal cities and settlements are on the climate change frontline. They are our first line of defence, facing some of the highest climate risks. But they are also where transformative climate-resilient development can happen. This is one of the key findings in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability, released overnight. I have contributed to the section on coastal cities, which concludes: Realising global aspirations for climate resilient development depends on the extent to which coastal cities and settlements […] close the coastal adaptation gap, and take urgent action to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. This...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Satellite observations support latest IPCC climate report

Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature, affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, according to the latest state of the climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published this week. The report utilizes satellite observations as crucial input, including...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Smithonian

We Are Changing Climate Faster Than We Can Adapt, New IPCC Report Warns

Humans are changing the climate too rapidly for nature to keep up, according to a new United Nations (UN) report released on Monday. Unless greenhouse gas emissions are quickly slashed, both humans and wildlife will no longer adapt to the dangers of a warming planet. The latest report from the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

U.N. Climate Change Report Shows Impacts are Larger than What Humans can Adapt

A UN report on climate change released on Monday morning shows that the world is facing a "more disruptive and widespread" climate crisis that could have far-reaching impacts to billions of lives. Unless there is rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and global temperatures are kept from rising over preindustrial...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy