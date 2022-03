It seems that Samsung will be using Google’s Messages app as its new default messaging app. Spotted on their Galaxy S22 review units, both The Verge and 9to5Google noticed that their Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra respectively, both had Google Messages set as the built-in text messaging app. It was then later confirmed to The Verge that Samsung did indeed implement the Google Messages app as the default messaging application. That said, Samsung’s messaging app is still available.

