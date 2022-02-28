ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new science report from the United Nations spells out in excruciating detail the pain of climate change to people and the planet with the idea — the hope really — that if leaders pay attention, some of the worst can be avoided or lessened. One scientist...

The Independent

UN report paints bleak picture of climate danger ‘already upon us’

Climate change is causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats – with more severe effects to come, the UN has said.Already some of the impacts of global warming are irreversible, as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.Any further delays to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to already inevitable climate change will see humanity miss a “brief and rapidly closing window” to secure a liveable and sustainable future, the report warns.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

UN Climate Report: 'Atlas Of Human Suffering' Worse, Bigger

A new United Nations report on how climate change harms people and the environment reads like an atlas of human and planetary suffering. Monday's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details how climate change is already deadly with extreme weather, such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves. But that's nothing.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Analysis-Who Pays? UN Climate Report Reignites Global Fight For Compensation

With this week's U.N. climate science report laying bare the staggering economic costs and losses already faced from climate change, an inevitable question arises: who should pay?. Within U.N. climate negotiations, "loss and damage" refers to the costs countries are incurring from climate-related impacts and disasters - costs that disproportionately...
ENVIRONMENT
