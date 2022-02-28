ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Withdraw Holyrood’s pension investment from Russian bank, MSPs demand

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z160_0eR6DmI200

Holyrood’s pension investments should be moved from a Russian state-owned bank in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, MSPs have said.

Pension funds worth almost £300,000 should be divested from Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, according to the Scottish Greens and Liberal Democrats.

A freedom of information request by The Ferret found that the Scottish Parliamentary Pension Scheme has holdings in Sberbank worth £299,571.

Following the revelation, Scottish Green finance spokesman Ross Greer and Scottish Lib Dem economy spokesman Willie Rennie both called for the investment to be reviewed.

In a motion lodged at Holyrood, Mr Greer wants MSPs to support a demand for the trustees of the Scottish Parliament Pension Fund to “immediately divest its holdings in Sberbank and to review all current fund investments to ensure compatibility with Scotland’s commitment to be a rights-respecting nation”.

Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeny has also tabled a motion calling for the consul general of the Russian Federation to be expelled from Edinburgh, for the Scottish Government to undertake a full audit of “corrupt” Russian assets in Scotland and to confiscate them.

President Joe Biden cut direct access to the dollar for Sberbank and another Russian bank, VTB, and Mr Greer’s motion also calls for the UK Government to follow suit with further sanctions.

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said the pension funds were controlled by investment firm Baillie Gifford and expressed doubt that the parliament could choose where money was invested.

She said: “The trustees agreed in March 2021 all future pensions contributions would be invested in a sustainable, ethical fund that excludes companies that contravene UN principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

“The SPPS invests in pooled funds with Baillie Gifford.

“It is one of a number of investors in the funds, therefore beyond these ethical conditions, the trustees cannot direct Baillie Gifford in their investment strategy.”

Scotland needs to play its part in putting the squeeze on Vladimir Putin and his regime and that means using the financial leverage we have

Commenting on his call for investments to be divested from Sberbank, Mr Greer said: “I cannot fathom why the Scottish Parliament Pension Fund has holdings in Sberbank in the first place but, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is clearly inappropriate for that to remain the case.

“Some trustees of the fund have resisted ethical investment policies for too long but I’m sure most MSPs and former MSPs will want this urgently addressed and Sberbank immediately divested from.

“Colleagues who support this proposal should sign my motion as soon as possible and speak directly to the trustees.”

Mr Rennie added: “Scotland needs to play its part in putting the squeeze on Vladimir Putin and his regime and that means using the financial leverage we have.

“In the grand scheme of things, this is not a huge sum of money but it is important to send a message that Putin’s behaviour in Ukraine will not be tolerated or supported.”

Cosla, the representative body for Scotland’s councils, has also written to the Russian ambassador in the UK, Andrei Kelin, to express support for Ukraine following the invasion of Russia.

Cosla president Alison Evison said: “The Cosla convention, the largest political gathering of local leaders in Scotland, unanimously agreed I put on record that Scottish local government expresses our full support to and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and our peers in local and regional government.

“The inevitable suffering being, and yet to be, caused to local communities across Ukraine by the Russian military invasion cannot be ignored.

“What is happening now in Kyiv, twinned with Edinburgh from where I chaired today’s meeting, is both frightening and heartbreaking.

“We in Scottish local government stand ready to open our arms to those in Ukraine and help them in whatever way we can.”

The letter concluded by calling on Russia to cease its attack, to leave the national territory of Ukraine, and to respect all international treaties and fundamental principles of international law.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fonzerelli lands Listed prize for trainer Rebecca Menzies

Rebecca Menzies’ Fonzerelli landed Listed honours at Doncaster after taking the Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle under Nathan Moscrop. The bay was a winner last time out at Newcastle over two and a half miles with a six-length victory under the same jockey in another mares’ novice hurdle.
ANIMALS
newschain

Italy seizes £118 million in oligarch wealth

European governments are moving against Russian oligarchs to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin to back down on his war in Ukraine, seizing superyachts and other luxury properties from billionaires on sanctions lists. Italy since Friday has seized 143 million euros (£118 million) in luxury yachts and villas in some of...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Greer
Person
Willie Rennie
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Scottish Parliament#Russian Bank#Msps#Sberbank#Liberal Democrats#Scottish Green#Scottish Lib Dem#The Scottish Government#Vtb#The Uk Government#Un
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy