Police Investigating Theft from Unlocked Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives in Philadelphia are asking the public’s help identifying a suspected wanted for armed robbery. Authorities state that on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:15 PM, the victim, a 31-year-old female, was walking south on 13Th Street when an unknown black male approached her from behind armed with a handgun forcing her onto the 1300 Block of Irving Street. The suspect then began to demand items from the victim taking her cellphone, sunglasses and wallet containing, SS card, driver’s license and bank cards. After the robbery, the suspect is seen getting into a red or burgundy early 2000s Volvo S60 and fleeing the scene.
