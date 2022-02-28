Police Investigating Theft from Unlocked Vehicle

RICHLAND TWP, PA — The Richland Township Police Department announced that Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, at approximately 4:02 AM. Authorities state that the Pennridge Regional Police Department had attempted to stop the vehicle approximately 12 minutes prior. The pictured vehicle was a black Nissan Sentra sedan bearing PA registration LBZ 7324, which was a reported stolen license plate out of Bristol Township, Bucks County on February 27, 2022. The vehicle fled which lead to a pursuit and traveled at speeds of almost 100 mph north on Pennsylvania Route 309, ran several red lights and stop signs and briefly traveled in the wrong direction on Pennsylvania Route 663. The pursuit was subsequently terminated vehicle driver was last seen in the area of Mill Road and Pennsylvania Route 309 in Quakertown Borough. The vehicle may have a dash camera, phone mount, or GPS mounted to the rearview window.

RICHLAND, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO