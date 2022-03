Texas country powerhouse Cody Johnson will be playing in the corridor on Friday, March 18. Even though the show's sold out you can win pit tickets to the concert here. The Lone Star State native's concert will be the first sellout show at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville. The March 18 performance is one of more than 40 concerts Johnson is doing around the nation.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO