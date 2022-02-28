ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Lights out for sea turtle nesting season runs Tuesday to Oct. 31

By Carol Rose, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

Ready, set, lights out!

Starting Tuesday, oceanfront property owners in Palm Beach must ensure that their lights are not visible from the beach at any time through Oct. 31.

This is in keeping with the town's "lights out" rule to protect the sea turtles which nest on local beaches and the hatchlings that come from those nests.

Artificial lighting confuses the sea turtle hatchlings causing them to veer off course from their intended destination, which should be directly to the Atlantic Ocean, the town said in a release Friday. It is believed that the resulting disorientation of sea turtle hatchlings from artificial lighting sources is a major cause in the decline of sea turtle populations worldwide, the town said.

To comply with the “lights out” policy, oceanfront property owners must shield or redirect any artificial lights illuminating any area of the beach or water that may be used by nesting sea turtles and hatchlings, or turn off the lights during turtle nesting period of March 1 to Oct. 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybdhL_0eR67KW500

Rob Weber, the town's Coastal Protection coordinator, told the Daily News in December  that the data he had showed 7,060 loggerhead turtles, 329 green turtles and 104 leatherback turtles nested along town's shoreline during the 2021 season. In 2020, there were 7,642 loggerhead nests, 279 green turtle nests and 88 leatherback nests.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission , sea turtles annually make between 40,000 and 84,000 nests along Florida's coast.

Females nest every two to three years, laying several nests on sandy beaches. After digging a hole and depositing about 80 to 120 eggs, the females fill in the hole with sand and camouflage the nest before returning to the sea.

All five species of sea turtles that nest along the state's coast are listed as endangered or threatened. The federal Endangered Species Act lists the green, leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp's ridley turtle as endangered, while the loggerhead is listed as threatened.

"This makes it illegal to harm, harass, or kill any sea turtles, their eggs, or hatchlings. It is also illegal to import, sell, or transport turtles or their products," the FWC says.

Three Golden Rules of Beachfront Lighting

Keep it low

Fixtures must be mounted as low as possible and still be appropriate for the needed purpose.

Bulb must produce the lowest wattage/lumens necessary for the needed purpose.

Keep it long

Lamp/bulb must produce only long wavelength light (560 nm or greater, which is amber, orange, or red)

Keep it shielded

Fixture must be completely downward-directed.

Fixture must be able to shield the bulb, lamp, or glowing lens from the beach.

— Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

To protect turtles, hatchlings, and their nests during the season, the Loggerhead Marinelife Center guidelines suggest that beach-goers:

Don't get too close to or loud around nesting turtles.

Allow hatchlings to crawl the ocean with no assistance.

Don’t use flash photography.

Knock over sandcastles and fill in holes.

Leave no litter or obstacles such as beach chairs and umbrellas behind.

For more information, visit marinelife.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Lights out for sea turtle nesting season runs Tuesday to Oct. 31

The Palm Beach Post

