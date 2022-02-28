ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comparative systeomics to elucidate physiological differences between CHO and SP2/0 cell lines

By Deniz Demirhan
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmics-based tools were coupled with bioinformatics for a systeomics analysis of two biopharma cell types: Chinese hamster ovary (M-CHO and CHO-K1) and SP2/0. Exponential and stationary phase samples revealed more than 10,000 transcripts and 6000 proteins across these two manufacturing cell lines. A statistical comparison of transcriptomics and proteomics data identified...

www.nature.com

#B Cell#Cell Reports#Cell Biology#Cell Research#Omics#Chinese#Ppia Cyclophilin A#Eif3k#Abc#Kegg#Ipa#Fda#Biotherapeutic Proteins
