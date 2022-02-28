ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microneedle patch as a new platform to effectively deliver inactivated polio vaccine and inactivated rotavirus vaccine

By Sung-Sil Moon
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe recently reported a lack of interference between inactivated rotavirus vaccine (IRV) and inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) and their potential dose sparing when the two vaccines were administered intramuscularly either in combination or standalone in rats and guinea pigs. In the present study, we optimized the formulations of both vaccines and...

