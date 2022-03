Sen. Chuck Grassley, the highest ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, congratulated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court. “The judgments of a justice can affect the lives of every American in perpetuity. It’s critical that any such nominee, including Judge Jackson, receive the most thorough and rigorous vetting. Our review will be as fair and respectful as it is complete and comprehensive,” Grassley said in a prepared statement shared on Friday. “That is what this process demands and what the American people expect.”

