According to Du Jun’s projection, and because of the Bitcoin halving, the next bull run will not happen until the end of 2024 or early 2025. According to Du Jun, co-founder of crypto exchange Huobi, the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull run may not occur until late 2024 or early 2025. Speaking at a media session, Jun based his hypothesis on the prominent digital currency’s thread of past price cycles. As the Huobi co-founder further explained, BTC bull markets are closely linked to Bitcoin’s halving, which happens every few years:

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO