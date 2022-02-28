ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPHL: Marksmen shoot past Storm, jump into fourth place

By STAFF REPORT
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C – The Quad City Storm went trekking halfway across the country this weekend hoping to secure an SPHL playoff spot and put some distance between them and fifth-place Fayetteville. Instead, the Storm suffered its second defeat on Sunday at the skates of the Marksmen, watched as...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

'I'm having a lot of fun': New Star has starring role in 8-4 win over Waterloo

Killian Kiecker-Olson walked into the Lincoln Stars locker room for the first time three days ago after being traded from Des Moines. On Friday, his first goal as a Star proved to be the game-winner in Lincoln's 8-4 victory over Waterloo at the Ice Box. It is the fifth consecutive...
NHL
Anniston Star

Power play: Tri-City peppers Lincoln with 8 goals, snaps Stars win streak

Saturday: Tri-City 8, Lincoln 0. What went wrong: Tri-City, the top team in the USHL's Western Conference, scored three first-period goals and capitalized on a penalty-filled game that saw a combined 18 power-play opportunities in Kearney. The Storm finished 3-for-10 on the power play and tested Lincoln's defense with a 25-4 advantage in shots in the first period. Tri-City also scored short-handed, and Cole O'Hara put the Storm ahead 2-0 on a first-period penalty shot midway through the frame. It was O'Hara's 21st goal of the season. Mitchell Miller had bookend goals for Tri-City, scoring 5:30 into the first period to make it 1-0 before tallying his 20th goal of the season 13:20 into period three to close the scoring. The Stars finished 0-for-8 on power-play opportunities. Tri-City finished with 46 shots on net. The loss snaps Lincoln's five-game win streak.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quad City Storm#Sphl#Marksmen
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anniston Star

CPIHL: Elizabethtown tops Keystone Kraken for Viola Cup

HERSHEY — The Keystone Kraken’s march through the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season included league-best scoring, the top spot in the Viola Division and a pair of convincing playoff victories. But it ended with silver medals hanging between slouched shoulders of a short-handed lineup in the middle...
HOCKEY
Anniston Star

How Hudson boys hockey denied Madison Edgewood's state title bid

After a season-opening loss in November to defending champion Hudson, the Madison Edgewood hockey team set its sights on improvement and significant end-of-year goals. The Crusaders eyed a long postseason run, a return to state for the first time since 2016 and a spot in the state title game, even pondering a final matchup with Hudson.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Anniston Star

Techsters Win C-USA West Division Title

RUSTON, La. – This is how the west was won. From an 0-4 start to conference USA’s West Divisional Champions, Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters claimed their first conference title since 2011 with a win over UAB inside the Thomas Assembly Center Saturday afternoon (82-56). The title also marks...
RUSTON, LA
Anniston Star

Fayetteville's Evan Baker signs with Piedmont College

FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville standout baseball player Evan Baker has had a memorable week. Earlier in the week, Baker led Fayetteville High School’s baseball to the Small School Talladega County Baseball Tournament championship and was named the MVP of the tournament. Baker’s week continued to get better on Friday when he signed scholarship papers to play baseball with NCAA-Division III institution Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, on Friday afternoon.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Anniston Star

Why Luke Lindsay earned the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award

Eau Claire Memorial’s Luke Lindsay was named the recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award, the Coach Sauer Foundation announced. Lindsay, a senior defenseman, was a captain for the Eau Claire Memorial hockey team. The award was presented Thursday at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches Association dinner in...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NHL unveiling new logo for Stanley Cup playoffs and Final

The NHL on Monday is unveiling a new logo for the Stanley Cup playoffs and Final that replaces the one used for the last 13 years. League officials say the process of designing the new logo and word mark began more than two years ago, before the start of the pandemic. It'll debut in earnest when the playoffs start in early May.
NHL
East Oregonian

Stanfield comes up short in fourth-place game

PENDLETON — The Stanfield girls basketball team won its first state trophy on Saturday, March 5, it just wasn’t the one the team wanted. Lakeview outscored the Tigers 21-11 over the fourth quarter and overtime for a 48-41 victory in the fourth-place game at the 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
STANFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy