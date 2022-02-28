ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkNWe_0eR5z4f400
People fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine stand at a temporary camp in Przemysl, Poland, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) said on Monday its non-profit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chief Executive Brian Officer Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, the chairman of Airbnb.org, have sent letters to leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering help to house the refugees. The countries share borders with Ukraine.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia invaded the country and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said. read more

Airbnb.org, which provides temporary stays for people during crisis, will work closely with governments to help address needs in each country including by providing longer-term stays.

The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts of Airbnb.org.

Several other companies have also offered support to businesses and consumers in Ukraine, with online crafts retailer Etsy Inc (ETSY.O) waiving balances of about $4 million owed by sellers in the country.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) has said it would waive calling charges to Ukraine for some customers, while Britain's Virgin Media O2 has removed charges for data use in Ukraine.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

