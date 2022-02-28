ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

High-density genetic map and genome-wide association studies of aesthetic traits in Phalaenopsis orchids

By Chia-Chi Hsu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhalaenopsis spp. represent the most popular orchids worldwide. Both P. equestris and P. aphrodite are the two important breeding parents with the whole genome sequence available. However, marker"“trait association is rarely used for floral traits in Phalaenopsis breeding. Here, we analyzed markers associated with aesthetic traits of Phalaenopsis orchids by using...

Nature.com

Deep neural network prediction of genome-wide transcriptome signatures "“ beyond the Black-box

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 9 (2022) Cite this article. Prediction algorithms for protein or gene structures, including transcription factor binding from sequence information, have been transformative in understanding gene regulation. Here we ask whether human transcriptomic profiles can be predicted solely from the expression of transcription factors (TFs). We find that the expression of 1600 TFs can explain >95% of the variance in 25,000 genes. Using the light-up technique to inspect the trained NN, we find an over-representation of known TF-gene regulations. Furthermore, the learned prediction network has a hierarchical organization. A smaller set of around 125 core TFs could explain close to 80% of the variance. Interestingly, reducing the number of TFs below 500 induces a rapid decline in prediction performance. Next, we evaluated the prediction model using transcriptional data from 22 human diseases. The TFs were sufficient to predict the dysregulation of the target genes (rho"‰="‰0.61, P"‰<"‰10âˆ’216). By inspecting the model, key causative TFs could be extracted for subsequent validation using disease-associated genetic variants. We demonstrate a methodology for constructing an interpretable neural network predictor, where analyses of the predictors identified key TFs that were inducing transcriptional changes during disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fatigue-free visual perception of high-density super-multiview augmented reality images

It is well known that wearing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices for long periods can cause visual fatigue and motion sickness due to vergence-accommodation conflict (VAC). VAC is considered the main obstacle to the development of advanced three-dimensional VR and AR technology. In this paper, we present a novel AR high-density super-multiview (HDSMV) display technique capable of eliminating VAC in wide range. The designed binocular time-sequential AR HDSMV projection, which delivers 11 views to each eye pupil, is experimentally demonstrated, confirming that VAC is eliminated over a wide-range of viewer's focus distance. It is believed that the proposed time-sequential AR HDSMV method will pave the way for the development of VAC-free AR technology.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Knowledge about others reduces one's own sense of anonymity

Social ties often seem symmetric, but they need not be1,2,3,4,5. For example, a person might know a stranger better than the stranger knows them. We explored whether people overlook these asymmetries and what consequences that might have for people's perceptions and actions. Here we show that when people know more about others, they think others know more about them. Across nine laboratory experiments, when participants learned more about a stranger, they felt as if the stranger also knew them better, and they acted as if the stranger was more attuned to their actions. As a result, participants were more honest around known strangers. We tested this further with a field experiment in New York City, in which we provided residents with mundane information about neighbourhood police officers. We found that the intervention shifted residents'Â perceptions of officers' knowledge of illegal activity, and it may even have reduced crime. It appears that our sense of anonymity depends not only on what people know about us but also on what we know about them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Parent"“offspring conflict and its outcome under uni-and biparental care

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05877-6, published online 07 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Sandra Steiger was incorrectly indicated as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Jacqueline Sahm. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to Jacqueline.Sahm@uni-bayreuth.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide meta-analysis of phytosterols reveals five novel loci and a detrimental effect on coronary atherosclerosis

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27706-6, published online 10 January 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Helena Gylling were incorrectly given as Department of Internal Medicine, University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland but this should have been Heart and Lung Center, Cardiology, University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

