ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Leveraging the multivalent p53 peptide-MdmX interaction to guide the improvement of small molecule inhibitors

By Xiyao Cheng
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverexpressed Mdm2 and its 7homolog MdmX impair p53 activity in many cancers. Small molecules mimicking a p53 peptide can effectively inhibit Mdm2 but not MdmX. Here, we show a strategy for improving lead compounds for Mdm2 and MdmX inhibition based on the multivalency of the p53 peptide. Crystal structures of MdmX...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

An orally available, brain penetrant, small molecule lowers huntingtin levels by enhancing pseudoexon inclusion

Huntington's Disease (HD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by CAG trinucleotide repeat expansions in exon 1 of the huntingtin (HTT) gene. The mutant HTT (mHTT) protein causes neuronal dysfunction, causing progressive motor, cognitive and behavioral abnormalities. Current treatments for HD only alleviate symptoms, but cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) or central nervous system (CNS) delivery of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) or virus vectors expressing RNA-induced silencing (RNAi) moieties designed to induce mHTT mRNA lowering have progressed to clinical trials. Here, we present an alternative disease modifying therapy the orally available, brain penetrant small molecule branaplam. By promoting inclusion of a pseudoexon in the primary transcript, branaplam lowers mHTT protein levels in HD patient cells, in an HD mouse model and in blood samples from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type I patients dosed orally for SMA (NCT02268552). Our work paves the way for evaluating branaplam's utility as anÂ HD therapy, leveraging small molecule splicing modulators to reduce expression of dominant disease genes by driving pseudoexon inclusion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving the oxygen redox reversibility of Li-rich battery cathode materials via Coulombic repulsive interactions strategy

The oxygen redox reaction in lithium-rich layered oxide battery cathode materials generates extra capacity at high cell voltages (i.e.,"‰>4.5"‰V). However, the irreversible oxygen release causes transition metal (TM) dissolution, migration and cell voltage decay. To circumvent these issues, we introduce a strategy for tuning the Coulombic interactions in a model Li-rich positive electrode active material, i.e., Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2. In particular, we tune the Coulombic repulsive interactions to obtain an adaptable crystal structure that enables the reversible distortion of TMO6 octahedron and mitigates TM dissolution and migration. Moreover, this strategy hinders the irreversible release of oxygen and other parasitic reactions (e.g., electrolyte decomposition) commonly occurring at high voltages. When tested in non-aqueous coin cell configuration, the modified Li-rich cathode material, combined with a Li metal anode, enables a stable cell discharge capacity of about 240"‰mAh"‰gâˆ’1 for 120 cycles at 50"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and a slower voltage decay compared to the unmodified Li1.2Mn0.6Ni0.2O2.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdmx#Science And Technology#P53#Inhibitors#N Mdm2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Crossing the chasm from model performance to clinical impact: the need to improve implementation and evaluation of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of considerable interest for many years for its potential to improve clinical care-yet its actual impact on patient outcomes when deployed in clinical settings remains largely unknown. In a recent systematic review by Zhou et al.1, the authors surprisingly show that its impact so far has been quite limited. They reviewed 65 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating AI-based clinical interventions and found that there was no clinical benefit of using AI prediction tools compared to the standard of care in nearly 40% of studies. Among a subset of trials that the authors identified as having a low risk of bias, the clinical benefit of using deep learning (DL) predictive models over traditional statistical (TS) risk calculators was only minimal, and there was no benefit in using machine learning (ML) models over TS tools. Somewhat counterintuitively, most of the AI tools in these trials exhibited an excellent area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC; a common performance metric for predictive models) during development (median AUROC 0.81, IQR 0.75"“0.90) and validation (median AUROC 0.83, IQR 0.79"“0.97): a humbling reminder that robust predictive utility does not guarantee clinical impact at the bedside. As the science of building accurate predictive models progresses, our ability to translate these advancements into real-world clinical utility remains comparatively limited. How can we bridge this gap between AUROCs and clinical benefit?
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Peptide transporter structure reveals binding and action mechanism of a potent PEPT1 and PEPT2 inhibitor

Inhibitors for membrane transporters have been shown to be indispensable as drugs and tool compounds. The proton-dependent oligopeptide transporters PEPT1 and PEPT2 from the SLC15 family play important roles in human and mammalian physiology. With Lys[Z(NO2)]-Val (LZNV), a modified Lys-Val dipeptide, a potent transport inhibitor for PEPT1 and PEPT2 is available. Here we present the crystal structure of the peptide transporter YePEPT in complex with LZNV. The structure revealed the molecular interactions for inhibitor binding and a previously undescribed mostly hydrophobic pocket, the PZ pocket, involved in interaction with LZNV. Comparison with a here determined ligand-free structure of the transporter unveiled that the initially absent PZ pocket emerges through conformational changes upon inhibitor binding. The provided biochemical and structural information constitutes an important framework for the mechanistic understanding of inhibitor binding and action in proton-dependent oligopeptide transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tuning the rate of aggregation of hIAPP into amyloid using small-molecule modulators of assembly

Human islet amyloid polypeptide (hIAPP) self-assembles into amyloid fibrils which deposit in pancreatic islets of type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients. Here, we applied chemical kinetics to study the mechanism of amyloid assembly of wild-type hIAPP and its more amyloidogenic natural variant S20G. We show that the aggregation of both peptides involves primary nucleation, secondary nucleation and elongation. We also report the discovery of two structurally distinct small-molecule modulators of hIAPP assembly, one delaying the aggregation of wt hIAPP, but not S20G; while the other enhances the rate of aggregation of both variants at substoichiometric concentrations. Investigation into the inhibition mechanism(s) using chemical kinetics, native mass spectrometry, fluorescence titration, SPR and NMR revealed that the inhibitor retards primary nucleation, secondary nucleation and elongation, by binding peptide monomers. By contrast, the accelerator predominantly interacts with species formed in the lag phase. These compounds represent useful chemical tools to study hIAPP aggregation and may serve as promising starting-points for the development of therapeutics for T2D.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy