ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Prevalence of Trypanosoma and Sodalis in wild populations of tsetse flies and their impact on sterile insect technique programmes for tsetse eradication

By Mouhamadou M. Dieng
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sterile insect technique (SIT) is an environment friendly and sustainable method to manage insect pests of economic importance through successive releases of sterile irradiated males of the targeted species to a defined area. A mating of a sterile male with a virgin wild female will result in no offspring, and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

The impact of tethered recording techniques on activity and sleep patterns in rats

Electrophysiological recordings in animals constitute frequently applied techniques to study neuronal function. In this context, several authors described tethered recordings as a semi-restraint situation with negative implications for animal welfare and suggested radiotelemetric setups as a refinement measure. Thus, we here investigated the hypothesis that tethered recordings exert measurable effects on behavioral and sleep patterns in Sprague"“Dawley rats. Animals were kept in monitoring glass cages either with or without a head connection to a recording cable. Saccharin preference, nest building, serum corticosterone and fecal corticosterone metabolite levels were in a comparable range in both groups. The proportion of vigilance states was not affected by the cable connection. Minor group differences were detected in bout lengths distributions, with a trend for longer NREM and WAKE stages in animals with a cable connection. However, a relevant effect was not further confirmed by an analysis of the number of sleep/wake and wake/sleep transitions. The analysis of activity levels did not reveal group differences. However, prolonged exposure to the tethered condition resulted in an intra-group increase of activity. In conclusion, the comparison between freely moving vs tethered rats did not reveal major group differences. Our findings indicate thatÂ telemetric recordings only offer small advantages vs cabled set ups, though this may differ in other experimental studies where for example anxiety- or drug-induced effects are analyzed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Infectious disease outbreaks highlight gender inequity

Here the implications of gender inequity in the face of infectious disease outbreaks such as Ebola and SARS-CoV-2 in Africa are discussed, with a proposal as to how we can address the unequal burden of outbreaks on women. Gender inequity poses significant obstacles to the improvement of the wellbeing of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Expanding oesophageal cancer research and care in eastern Africa

The African Esophageal Cancer Consortium is a self-organized oesophageal cancer research consortium of more than 80 physicians and scientists working at ten sites in nine countries of eastern and southern Africa. We study the aetiology of this highly fatal cancer and are expanding the clinical capacity to improve cancer care.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Sterilization#Rad#Pcr#West African#Tsetse#T Brucei Sspp#South African#Morsitans
natureworldnews.com

Wild British Hedgehog Population Shows Dramatic Increase, Conservationist Absolutely Livid

According to a new analysis, Britain's urban hedgehogs show signs of recovery, while rural populations have dropped by as much as 75 percent in certain areas in only 20 years. Due to habitat degradation, dog attacks, missing prey, and being killed by traffic, the fascinating prickly species, named the UK's favorite mammal in 2016, has seen a severe drop in numbers since the turn of the millennium. However, new research into hedgehog surveys has found a striking divergence between the city's richness and rural hedgehogs, with clear indicators that the urban population has stabilized and may even be increasing.
ANIMALS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Time trend and Bayesian mapping of multiple myeloma incidence in Sardinia, Italy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06745-z, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results section, under subheading "Geographic map of MM incidence",. "These are: Arborea (9 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Padria (5 cases, likelihood ratio 20.2,Â P"‰="‰0.953), Benetutti (8 cases,...
WORLD
Nature.com

Coffee consumption and diabetic retinopathy in adults with diabetes mellitus

We aimed to evaluate the association between the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and coffee consumption in a Korean population. This cross-sectional study was based on data from the 2008"“2011 Korean National Health and Nutrition Survey. Among 37,753 survey participants, the data of 1350 subjects with type 2 diabetes who underwent DR examination were analyzed. DR was graded using the modified Airlie House classification system. Coffee consumption data were obtained through food frequency questionnaires and categorized into four groups: almost none,"‰<"‰1 cup/day, 1 cup/day, and"‰â‰¥"‰2 cups/day. The relationship between DR and coffee consumption was evaluated using multivariable logistic regression models adjusted for age, sex, education, occupation, income, smoking, alcohol intake, body mass index, physical activity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes duration, and glycated hemoglobin. The prevalence of DR was 20.0%. Non-proliferative DR was observed in 87.8% of all DR patients, and proliferative DR in 12.2%. The prevalence of DR and vision-threatening DR showed a significantly decreasing tendency according to daily coffee consumption (P for trend 0.025 and 0.005, respectively) after adjustment for possible confounders. This tendency was more prominent in those aged"‰<"‰65Â years (P for trend 0.005 and 0.003, respectively). Our findings suggest coffee consumption might be associated with DR reduction especially in Koreans with diabetes mellitus aged"‰<"‰65Â years.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A nationwide study of the incidence, prevalence and mortality of Parkinson's disease in the Norwegian population

Epidemiological studies of Parkinson's disease (PD) show variable and partially conflicting findings with regard to incidence, prevalence, and mortality. These differences are commonly attributed to technical and methodological factors, including small sample sizes, differences in diagnostic practices, and population heterogeneity. We leveraged the Norwegian Prescription Database, a population-based registry of drug prescriptions dispensed from Norwegian pharmacies to assess the incidence, prevalence, and mortality of PD in Norway. The diagnosis of PD was defined based on the prescription of dopaminergic drugs for the indication of PD over a continuous time. During 2004"“2017, 12,229 males and 9831 females met our definition for PD diagnosis. PD prevalence increased over the observation period, with larger changes observed in the older age groups. Incidence and prevalence of PD increased with age, peaking at 85 years. The male/female prevalence ratio was 1.5 across all ages, whereas the incidence ratio increased with age, from 1.4 in those 60 years, to 2.03 among those >90 years. While PD mortality was generally higher than that of the general population, mortality odds ratios decreased with age, approaching 1.0 among individuals >90 years old. When adjusted for the sex-specific mortality of the general population, the mortality among females with PD was equal to or higher than the mortality among males with PD. Our findings demonstrate that the epidemiological features of PD, including sex-differences, are age and time-period dependent and indicate that sex differences in PD mortality are unlikely to stem from disease-specific negative impact of survival in males.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Hypothyroidism and related comorbidities on the risks of developing tinnitus

This is a retrospective longitudinal study that uses data from the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) of Taiwan of which hypothyroid patients who received a diagnosis between 2000 and 2010 were selected and followed up until 2011. The primary outcome of this study was the occurrence of tinnitus (ICD-9-CM code 388.3). The relevant comorbidities were selected as potential confounders according to the literature, which included vertigo (ICD-9-CM code 386), insomnia (ICD-9-CM code 780), anxiety (ICD-9-CM code 300.00), and hearing loss (ICD-9-CM code 388"“389). The overall incidence of tinnitus was significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than in the non-hypothyroidism cohort (9.49 vs. 6.03 per 1000 person-years), with an adjusted HR of 1.35 (95% CI 1.18"“1.54) after adjusting potential confounders. The incidences of tinnitus, as stratified by gender, age, comorbidity, and follow-up time, were all significantly higher in the hypothyroidism cohort than those in the non-hypothyroidism cohort. The incidence of tinnitus significantly increased with age (aHR"‰="‰1.01, 95% CI 1.01"“1.02). In conclusion, we report the relationship between hypothyroidism and the increased risk for tinnitus. We also found that hypothyroidism patients are at increased risk of developing tinnitus when associated with comorbidities including vertigo, hearing loss, and insomnia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Daily briefing: The United States’s controversial China Initiative is over

The US will effectively terminate a programme that critics said unfairly targeted researchers of Chinese descent and ruined lives over tangential concerns. Plus, evidence that the Wuhan market was where the pandemic began and simple climate solutions. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
U.S. POLITICS
urbanbellemag.com

Egypt Criss & Sam Wright Have a Prenup + Egypt Didn’t Want to Leave GUHH After Altercation

Egypt Criss is confident that she has real love with Sam Wright. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Egypt Criss receives a lot of criticism for her relationship. In fact, some people feel like Sam Wright is using Egypt to help his career. He has denied this. And Egypt strongly disagrees that he’s not with her for the right reasons. Although the two lovebirds are confident that the love they have is real, some of the other people on GUHH still aren’t convinced. In fact, Briana Latrise and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis have both called out Sam. This has led to a lot of tension. Egypt may have been close to both ladies at one point in time, however, she’s no longer in a good place with either as of now.
WORLD
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy