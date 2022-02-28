Optimization of supercritical-CO extraction and pharmacokinetics in SD rats of alkaloids form Sophora moorcroftiana seed

The treatment of diabetes involves the use of herbal plants, attracting interest in their cost-effectiveness and efficacy. An aqueous extract of Persea americana seeds (AEPAS) was explored in this study as a possible therapeutic agent in rats with diabetes mellitus. The induction of diabetes in the rats was achieved by injecting 65Â mg/kg body weight (BWt) of alloxan along with 5% glucose. This study was conducted using thirty-six (36) male Wistar rats. The animals were divided into 6 equal groups, (n"‰="‰6) and treated for 14Â days. In vitro assays for total flavonoid, phenols, FRAP, DPPH, NO, Î±-amylase, and Î±-glucosidase, were performed. Biochemical indices fasting blood sugar (FBS), BWt, serum insulin, liver hexokinase, G6P, FBP, liver glycogen, IL-6, TNF-Î±, and NF-Ä¸B in the serum, were investigated as well as the mRNA expressions of PCNA, Bcl2, PI3K/Akt in the liver and pancreas. The in vitro analyses showed the potency of AEPAS against free radicals and its enzyme inhibitory potential as compared with the positive controls. AEPAS showed a marked decrease in alloxan-induced increases in FBG, TG, LDL-c, G6P, F-1, 6-BP, MDA, IL-6, TNF-Î±, and NF-Ä¸B and increased alloxan-induced decreases in liver glycogen, hexokinase, and HDL-c. The diabetic control group exhibited pancreatic dysfunction as evidenced by a reduction in serum insulin, HOMA-Î², expressions of PI3K/AKT, Bcl-2, and PCNA combined with an elevation in HOMA-IR. The HPLC revealed luteolin and myricetin to be the phytochemicals that were present in the highest concentration in AEPAS. The outcome of this research showed that the administration of AEPAS can promote the activation of the PI3K/AkT pathway and the inhibition of Î²-cell death, which may be the primary mechanism by which AEPAS promotes insulin sensitivity and regulates glycolipid metabolism.
