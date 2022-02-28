ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Direct Comparison of Risankizumab and Fumaric Acid Esters in Systemic Therapy–Naïve Patients With Moderate-to-severe Plaque Psoriasis

 6 days ago

D. Thaçi; K. Eyerich; A. Pinter; M. Sebastian; K. Unnebrink; S. Rubant; D. A. Williams; P. Weisenseel. Background: Fumaric acid esters (FAEs; Fumaderm®) are the most frequently prescribed first-line systemic treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in Germany. Risankizumab (Skyrizi®) is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to the p19...

www.medscape.com

Nature.com

Direct comparison of the acute effects of lysergic acid diethylamide and psilocybin in a double-blind placebo-controlled study in healthy subjects

Growing interest has been seen in using lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and psilocybin in psychiatric research and therapy. However, no modern studies have evaluated differences in subjective and autonomic effects of LSD and psilocybin or their similarities and dose equivalence. We used a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design in 28 healthy subjects (14 women, 14 men) who underwent five 25"‰h sessions and received placebo, LSD (100 and 200"‰Âµg), and psilocybin (15 and 30"‰mg). Test days were separated by at least 10 days. Outcome measures included self-rating scales for subjective effects, autonomic effects, adverse effects, effect durations, plasma levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), prolactin, cortisol, and oxytocin, and pharmacokinetics. The doses of 100 and 200"‰Âµg LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin produced comparable subjective effects. The 15"‰mg psilocybin dose produced clearly weaker subjective effects compared with both doses of LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD induced higher ratings of ego-dissolution, impairments in control and cognition, and anxiety than the 100"‰Âµg dose. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD increased only ratings of ineffability significantly more than 30"‰mg psilocybin. LSD at both doses had clearly longer effect durations than psilocybin. Psilocybin increased blood pressure more than LSD, whereas LSD increased heart rate more than psilocybin. However, both LSD and psilocybin showed comparable cardiostimulant properties, assessed by the rate-pressure product. Both LSD and psilocybin had dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and first-order elimination. Both doses of LSD and the high dose of psilocybin produced qualitatively and quantitatively very similar subjective effects, indicating that alterations of mind that are induced by LSD and psilocybin do not differ beyond the effect duration. Any differences between LSD and psilocybin are dose-dependent rather than substance-dependent. However, LSD and psilocybin differentially increased heart rate and blood pressure. These results may assist with dose finding for future psychedelic research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Anti-inflammatory effects of an autologous gold-based serum therapy in osteoarthritis patients

Osteoarthritis (OA) involves activation and recruitment of immune cells to affected joints, including the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Here, a gold-based autologous serum therapy is investigated for its effect on peripheral blood cell composition and cytokine levels in OA patients. From six OA patients serum and blood samples were collected before and after second therapy treatment for analysis of peripheral blood cell composition as well as cytokine levels compared to control samples. This therapy significantly downregulates CD4+ T cells and B cells in OA patients after second treatment compared to healthy controls. Monocytes are significantly upregulated in patients after second treatment Serum IL-9 and TNF-Î± levels are downregulated in patients after second treatment compared to healthy control serum. The activation status of immune cells was modulated after therapy in patients. Anti-inflammatory effects of the peripheral blood cell composition in OA patients can be seen after therapy treatment. After two treatments IL-9 and TNF-Î± are significantly downregulated in patient serum. Here, primary data of a new autologous therapy for OA treatment and its modulatory effects on cytokines are presented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Targeting gene therapy directly into the lungs

Tufts researchers are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) fine-tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic instructions directly into the lungs. Even if you haven't heard of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Using paracetamol for protecting kidneys in patients with severe malaria

Paracetamol is used in many illnesses for the relief of pain and fever, but a study just published in Clinical Infectious Diseases has shown that it may also help protect against kidney damage in patients with malaria. The study led by former Menzies Ph.D. student Daniel Cooper with A/Professors Bridget...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY

