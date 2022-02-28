‘Something Has To Change’: Neighbors Stunned After Man Shot Over Car Accident On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting on South Street sent a man to the hospital Sunday night. Philadelphia police say it started over a car accident.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. just feet away from popular places like Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and not far from a police substation.

“Definitely kind of makes you concerned,” a man said.

“There’s too many guns on the street,” said another.

Crime scene tape is left behind after Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old man was driving along South Street, by 10th, Sunday night when a driver in a dark-colored Dodge Durango began to reverse out of a spot and into the running lane, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Police say a man in the Durango then got out and shot the victim. Neighbors are stunned.

“I feel like generally, this area tends to be pretty safe and stuff that like that doesn’t really happen around here but it’s really sad to hear,” resident Stefan Sutton said.

Police say the victim was grazed in the head but was still able to drive himself to Jefferson Hospital.

“I think people are concerned because everywhere in Philly, whether it’s considered a safe place or not, most people are concerned about the rise in crime. And we’re not seeing much change happen from the top so we’re kind of wondering what’s going on and what’s going to be done,” South Philadelphia resident Jason Gunrang said.

The shooting also happened about a block from the South Street police mini station. Those who live nearby say they would like to see more officers patrolling the area.

“Police presence has not been as strong as it’s should be,” Dan Fleischmann said.

“Something has to change, for sure,” Gunrang said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim is in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .