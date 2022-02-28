ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘Something Has To Change’: Neighbors Stunned After Man Shot Over Car Accident On South Street

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAXdn_0eR5sJUp00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting on South Street sent a man to the hospital Sunday night. Philadelphia police say it started over a car accident.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. just feet away from popular places like Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and not far from a police substation.

“Definitely kind of makes you concerned,” a man said.

“There’s too many guns on the street,” said another.

Crime scene tape is left behind after Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old man was driving along South Street, by 10th, Sunday night when a driver in a dark-colored Dodge Durango began to reverse out of a spot and into the running lane, hitting the victim’s vehicle.

Police say a man in the Durango then got out and shot the victim. Neighbors are stunned.

“I feel like generally, this area tends to be pretty safe and stuff that like that doesn’t really happen around here but it’s really sad to hear,” resident Stefan Sutton said.

Police say the victim was grazed in the head but was still able to drive himself to Jefferson Hospital.

“I think people are concerned because everywhere in Philly, whether it’s considered a safe place or not, most people are concerned about the rise in crime. And we’re not seeing much change happen from the top so we’re kind of wondering what’s going on and what’s going to be done,” South Philadelphia resident Jason Gunrang said.

The shooting also happened about a block from the South Street police mini station. Those who live nearby say they would like to see more officers patrolling the area.

“Police presence has not been as strong as it’s should be,” Dan Fleischmann said.

“Something has to change, for sure,” Gunrang said.

No arrests have been made.

The victim is in stable condition.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Woman’s Head Grazed By Stray Bullet While Driving On Roosevelt Boulevard In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An innocent woman driving on Roosevelt Boulevard was shot by a stray bullet and survived. Now, the search is on for the person who pulled the trigger. The woman says she was driving southbound near the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia’s Olney section when she heard a loud bang. And when felt the back of her head, she noticed she was bleeding after getting grazed by a bullet. Police responded to reports of a shooting near 5th and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 7 p.m. on Monday. When they got there, they found the 35-year-old victim pulled over on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Woman Killed During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in a possible drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street just after 4:15 a.m. Police tell CBS3 they found the victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe she lives in the neighborhood.   The woman was transported to a local hospital by police. She was pronounced dead at 4:32 a.m., according to officials. Three houses were also hit by gunfire. Police are reviewing surveillance videos recovered from several nearby homes. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Mercedes Parked Outside Hunting Park Recreation Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside a Mercedes in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The car was parked right outside of the Hunting Park Recreation Center at West Hunting Park Avenue and Old York Road.    Police are on the scene gathering evidence. Details are limited at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Arrest 2 Men Who Stole Hundreds Of Thousands In Mailbox Theft Operation

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody after a postal carrier was robbed late last year. Upper Darby police believe they stole a tool that allowed them to steal mail from post boxes. Upper Darby police have arrested two men they say were behind a stolen check washing operation that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars. Gransae Manue, of Clifton Heights, and Sam Wolo, of Southwest Philadelphia, are first accused in the strong-arm robbery of a 58-year-old postal carrier in December. They allegedly obtained what’s known as an arrow key, allowing them access to those blue post office mailboxes. (Credit: CBS3) Detectives...
UPPER DARBY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Thousands Of Dollars From Southwest Philly Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want the public’s help to solve a brazen theft that was caught on surveillance camera. The suspect knocked over a video game, smashed it with his foot, and then grabbed the cash box from the game. Police say he got away with thousands of dollars. The incident happened early in the morning on Feb. 23 at the Liberty Gas Station on Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. If you have any information, contact the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Burned Body Found Along Kelly Drive As 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a burned body found along Kelly Drive last week. Police say DNA analysis shows 20-year-old Naasire Johnson was the victim. His grandmother reported him missing last week and held a vigil Saturday in Spring Garden to raise awareness. Police say Naasire Johnson had been shot once in the neck. No information on possible suspects in his killing. @CBSPhilly (2/2) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 28, 2022 Police found Johnson’s body on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Fairmount Park, right off Kelly Drive. Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it’s not clear if that was the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Spray Painting Swastikas In Several Locations

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of spraying hateful graffiti.  Police say he spray-painted swastikas at several spots around the city last month. The Columbus Inn, a billboard on Union Street, and Brandywine Counseling and Community Services are among the places that were vandalized, according to police. If you recognize him, reach out to the Wilmington Police Department.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philadelphia#South Street#Gun Violence#Philadelphia Police#Dodge Durango#Jefferson Hospital
CBS Philly

Robert Hines Charged With Arson In Fire That Damaged Midway Bar And Grille In Coatesville

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police have made an arrest after an early-morning restaurant fire in Coatesville. They say Robert Hines is behind bars and facing arson charges. Detectives say surveillance cameras caught him breaking the front window of the business and setting several items on fire. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Midway Bar and Grille on East Lincoln Highway. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the kitchen area. No one was hurt.
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia’s Fairhill Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. Monday at American Street and Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill. Officers say the 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Coatesville Police Investigating Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old Boy

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating what led to the shooting death of a child in Chester County. The 4-year-old was shot and killed in Coatesville on the 300 block of East Chestnut Street Monday. People that know the family say they are devastated. So much so that the boy’s mother does not want to return to her Chestnut Street home, not after what occurred just past those doors Monday evening. “My best friend’s little brother found a gun and shot himself,” Coatesville resident Daython Parker said. Coatesville police raced to the 300 block of Chestnut Street just before 5:30 p.m. Monday....
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

$20,000 Reward Offered For Info In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Desiree Jainlett In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope a big reward will lead to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that’s gone unsolved. A driver struck and killed Desiree Jainlett as she was crossing Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. She had just stepped off a SEPTA bus. It’s been more than a month and police are still searching for the driver responsible. Right now, the reward is up to $20,000. “Right now, we are still struggling just to accept the fact that my mom is gone,” Tyquan Jainlett said. Tyquan has a strong message to the driver who hit and killed his mother, Desiree Jainlett. “Please come...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself On SEPTA Broad Street Line Platform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) – SEPTA Police are searching for a man who is accused of committing an act of open lewdness on a Broad Street Line platform. Authorities say the man exposed himself to a woman shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the North Philadelphia stop. The man then boarded a southbound train. Credit: SEPTA Police Anyone with information is being asked to contact SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.      
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Clifton Heights Police Searching For Amazon Delivery Driver Who Shot Man After Minor Car Accident

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Clifton Heights. Police say Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, is facing attempted homicide and related charges. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue. (Credit: Clifton Heights Police Department) Police say a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of North Oak Avenue with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The victim told police that he was shot by an Amazon delivery driver after a minor car accident. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the two men interacted with each...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Shooting In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section on Sunday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Higbee Street near Castor Avenue.  A gunman shot a 45-year-old man in his left forearm. He also suffered a graze wound to his head. The second victim was a 49-year-old man. He was grazed by a bullet in his left hand. They are both in stable condition at the hospital. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mason Hall Sentenced Up To 32 Years In Prison For Raping Jogger At Norristown Park

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A judge sentenced Mason Hall to between 13 and 32 years in state prison Wednesday. He was convicted of raping a jogger at Norristown Farm Park in 2017. Hall was 17 at the time of the sexual assault. Authorities were able to use DNA collected from the scene to create a sketch of the suspect. Detectives identified numerous possible distant relatives to track down Hall.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Chester Double Shooting Sends 2 Men To Hospital: Police

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A double shooting in Chester on Sunday night has sent two men to the hospital, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of McDowell Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police say both men were shot in the leg. They were transported to local hospitals and are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Brandon Bostian Trial: New Evidence Revealed By Prosecutors; Defense Suffers ‘Brutal’ Setback

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New evidence was presented Tuesday against the former Amtrak Engineer on trial for involuntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. For the first time, Eyewitness News is able to show up-close photos that first responders and investigators took of the wreckage of Amtrak 188. The photos are part of a larger body of evidence the prosecutor is using to try their case. It was a devastating crash that left some train cars mangled, others lying on their side. Eight people were killed. More than 200 others were injured. These are the photos the prosecutors showed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Union Advising SEPTA Operators To Ignore Fare Beaters After Bus Driver Assaulted, Spit On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Front-line SEPTA workers are fed up. They say their safety is at risk and they’re no longer going after fare evaders. Some workers say it’s just not worth it and their union is backing them after a bus driver who was recently spat on was fired. Fare evasion on SEPTA isn’t exactly shocking news, but the Transit Workers Union is now advising front-line operators to just ignore fare beaters. They say it’s a matter of safety. SEPTA is down one operator after a recent altercation on one of their buses. “This passenger walks up to the front, he begins to verbally...
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Brandon Bostian Trial: Prosecutors Claim Amtrak Engineer Went Twice Speed Limit Around Curve Before Deadly Derailment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More witnesses took the stand Monday in the trial of Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian. They’re recounting the moments before and after the deadly 2015 train derailment. On Monday, the court adjourned early due to a personal matter relating to the attorney general’s office. But while court was still in session, the jury heard from four more witnesses who were in the area when the Amtrak train derailed. On Day 2 of the Brandon Bostian trial, the jury listened to the harrowing 911 calls that were made moments after Amtrak Train 188 derailed in Philadelphia in May 2015, killing eight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy