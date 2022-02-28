ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Different syngeneic tumors show distinctive intrinsic tumor-immunity and mechanisms of actions (MOA) of anti-PD-1 treatment

By Ying Jin
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancers are immunologically heterogeneous.Â A range of immunotherapies target abnormal tumor immunity via different mechanisms of actions (MOAs), particularly various tumor-infiltrate leukocytes (TILs). We modeled loss of function (LOF) in four common anti-PD-1 antibody-responsive syngeneic tumors, MC38, Hepa1-6, CT-26 and EMT-6, by systematical depleting a series of TIL lineages to explore...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Integrative expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTL) analysis found that rs8180040 was significantly associated with Coiled-coil domain containing 12 (CCDC12) in colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients. Immunohistochemical staining and western blotting confirmed CCDC12 was highly expressed in COAD tissues, which was consistent with RNA-Seq data from the TCGA database. Knockdown of CCDC12 could significantly reduce proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells, while exogenous overexpression of CCDC12 had the opposite effect. Four plex Isobaric Tags for Relative and Absolute Quantitation assays were performed to determine its function and potential regulatory mechanism and demonstrated that overexpression of CCDC12 would change proteins on the adherens junction pathway. Overexpressed Snail and knocked down CCDC12 subsequently in SW480 cells, and we found that overexpression of Snail did not significantly change CCDC12 levels in SW480 cells, while knockdown of CCDC12 reduced that of Snail. CCDC12 plays a significant role in tumorigenesis, development, and invasion of COAD and may affect the epithelial to mesenchymal transformation process of colon cancer cells by regulating the Snail pathway.
CANCER
Nature.com

Extrachromosomal DNA formation enables tumor immune escape potentially through regulating antigen presentation gene expression

Extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) is a type of circular and tumor specific genetic element. EcDNA has been reported to display open chromatin structure, facilitate oncogene amplification and genetic material unequal segregation, and is associated with poor cancer patients' prognosis. The ability of immune evasion is a typical feature for cancer progression, however the tumor intrinsic factors that determine immune evasion remain poorly understood. Here we show that the presence of ecDNA is associated with markers of tumor immune evasion, and obtaining ecDNA could be one of the mechanisms employed by tumor cells to escape immune surveillance. Tumors with ecDNA usually have comparable TMB and neoantigen load, however they have lower immune cell infiltration and lower cytotoxic T cell activity. The microenvironment of tumors with ecDNA shows increased immune-depleted, decreased immune-enriched fibrotic types. Both MHC class I and class II antigen presentation genes' expression are decreased in tumors with ecDNA, and this could be the underlying mechanism for ecDNA associated immune evasion. This study provides evidence that ecDNA formation is an immune escape mechanism for cancer cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pigment epithelium-derived factor, an anti-VEGF factor, delays ovarian cancer progression by alleviating polarization of tumor-associated macrophages

Ovarian cancer (OC) is one of the most dangerous gynecological malignancies with no effective treatment so far. Pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF) has been reported to have ideal anti-tumor effects, but its relationship with the regulation of tumor-associated macrophage polarization is currently unclear. In this study, the mRNA expression of PEDF and macrophage markers were determined in OC tissues from clinic patients and five OC (A2780, SKOV3, CAOV3, OVCAR3, and OVCA433) cell lines through quantitative reverse transcription PCR. Afterwards, tumor growth, cell proliferation and apoptosis, and macrophage polarization in OC tumor-bearing mice with PEDF overexpression were recorded and investigated. Finally, the polarization of macrophages was explored in the presence of lentiviral PEDF overexpression, adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL) and laminin receptor (LR) knockdown, and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway inhibition. Our results suggest that PEDF mRNA level is significantly decreased in OC tissues and cells and has a significant negative correlation with OC progression and the level of tumor-related macrophage markers. Furthermore, OC tumors overexpressing PEDF show suppressed growth viability and increased apoptosis rate. The fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS) analysis reveals that PEDF can promote macrophage polarization in OC tumors towards M1 subtype. Mechanistically, we found that ATGL and extracellular-regulated kinase 1/2 (ERK1/2) signaling are involved in the regulation of macrophage polarization in OC tumors by PEDF. Taken together, these data indicate that the role of PEDF in regulating the polarization of tumor-associated macrophages may make it a potential therapeutic strategy for the treatment of OC in the future.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammary Tumor#Moa#Tme#Nk#Ctl#Introdu
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A distinct signaling pathway in parvalbumin-positive interneurons controls flexible memory updating

Creating stable memories is critical for survival, as a means to find scarce resources (e.g., food/water) and avoid dangerous situations. However, the dynamic nature of an environment also requires that memories be updated with new information in order to respond to changing reward and threat contingencies. Thus, optimal brain circuits require both stability and flexibility to efficiently create memories and to update them according to ongoing changes in the environment [1]. The vast majority of research on memory processes has focused on forming stable memories that drive behavior, while much less is known about how these memories are updated when new information is provided.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Regulation of Src tumor activity by its N-terminal intrinsically disordered region

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-021-02092-x, published online 9 Jan 2022. This article was inadvertently published with regular access instead of open access. The copyright holder was incorrectly given as The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited and the licence information was missing. The original article has been corrected. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

BioNTech and Medigene Link Up for Solid Tumor T-Cell Treatments

BioNTech and Medigene announced a global agreement to develop T-cell immunotherapies against cancer. The three-year collaboration will focus on multiple solid tumor targets. Medigene, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, will receive an upfront payment of EUR 26 million, followed by research funding throughout the collaboration and possible milestone payments “up to a triple-digit million EUR amount” for sales on products developed as a result of the collaboration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contrarian Botox pioneer remembered

University of Wisconsin–Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Hannover Medical School, Hannover, Germany. Undeterred by the apparent absurdity of using the world’s deadliest known poison as a clinical treatment, Alan Brown Scott — who died last December, aged 89 — first developed botulinum toxin as a treatment for involuntary muscle hyperactivity. This treatment can now be used for at least 26 conditions in 6 medical specialties.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of serious adverse events in a pediatric community-acquired pneumonia randomized clinical trial in Malawi

Amoxicillin is recommended as first-line antibiotic treatment for community-acquired pneumonia, the leading infectious cause of mortality in children aged less than 5Â years. We conducted a double-blind, randomized controlled non-inferiority trial comparing 3- to 5-day amoxicillin treatment for non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia in HIV-negative children aged 2 to 59Â months in Malawi. In a secondary analysis, we assessed the frequency of serious adverse events (SAEs) during the trial to evaluate the safety of treatment with amoxicillin. Enrolled children with non-severe chest-indrawing pneumonia were randomized to either 3- or 5-day amoxicillin and followed for 14Â days to track clinical outcomes. In addition to evaluation for treatment failure (primary endpoint, day 6), relapse, and study drug adherence, children were assessed for adverse events, including SAEs, which were managed per local standard clinical practice until resolution or stabilization. Between March 2016 and April 2019, 3000 children were enrolled, with male and younger children (aged less than 24Â months) demonstrating more SAEs (10.3% for males vs 8.1% for females, p"‰="‰0.04; 10.0% for 2"“6Â months, 10.8% for 7"“11Â months, 9.7% for 12"“23Â months and 5.6% for 24"“59Â months, p"‰="‰0.01). The most common SAEs were progression of or recurrent pneumonia (220 SAEs in 217 children), acute gastroenteritis (14 SAEs in 14 children), and fever (8 SAEs in 8 children); however, there were no significant or substantive differences in the percentage of children with pneumonia-related, acute gastroenteritis, or fever SAEs noted between the 3- versus 5-day amoxicillin treatment groups. In our pediatric community-acquired pneumonia trial evaluating amoxicillin treatment, there were relatively few SAEs overall and very few attributed to amoxicillin. Duration of amoxicillin treatment did not impact the frequency of SAEs. We found male and younger children appear to be more vulnerable to SAEs in our trial; however, our data support previous data demonstrating the safety of amoxicillin use in children with pneumonia.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy