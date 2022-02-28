ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

STAT3 inhibition suppresses adaptive survival of ALK-rearranged lung cancer cells through transcriptional modulation of apoptosis

By Naohiro Yanagimura
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with advanced anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-rearranged non-small cell lung cancer who are prescribed ALK-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) rarely have complete responses, with residual tumors relapsing as heterogeneous resistant phenotypes. Herein, we investigated new therapeutic strategies to reduce and eliminate residual tumors in the early treatment phase. Functional genomic screening using...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
Nature.com

CircNEIL3 mediates pyroptosis to influence lung adenocarcinoma radiotherapy by upregulating PIF1 through miR-1184 inhibition

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) belong to an abundant category of non-coding RNAs that are stable and specific, and thus have great potential in cancer treatment. However, little is known about the role of circRNAs during radiotherapy in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD). Here, we established the expression profiles of 1,875 dysregulated circRNAs in non-irradiated and irradiated A549 cells and identified circNEIL3 as a significantly downregulated circRNA in A549 cells treated with 0, 2, or 4"‰Gy of radiation, respectively. Functional assays demonstrated that circNEIL3 knockdown promoted radiation-induced cell pyroptosis, whereas circNEIL3 overexpression had the opposite effects. Importantly, the effects of circNEIL3 overexpression on inhibiting pyroptosis were reversed by PIF1 knockdown. Mechanistically, circNEIL3-mediated pyroptosis was achieved through directly binding to miR-1184 as a sponge, thereby releasing the inhibition of miR-1184 on PIF1, which ultimately induces DNA damage and triggers AIM2 inflammasome activation. In vivo, circNEIL3 knockdown significantly enhanced the efficacy of radiotherapy as evidenced by decreases in tumor volume and weight. Collectively, the circNEIL3/miR-1184/PIF1 axis that mediate pyroptosis induction may be a novel, promising therapeutic strategy for the clinical treatment of lung cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combination of antiviral drugs inhibits SARS-CoV-2 polymerase and exonuclease and demonstrates COVID-19 therapeutic potential in viral cell culture

SARS-CoV-2 has an exonuclease-based proofreader, which removes nucleotide inhibitors such as Remdesivir that are incorporated into the viral RNA during replication, reducing the efficacy of these drugs for treating COVID-19. Combinations of inhibitors of both the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase and the exonuclease could overcome this deficiency. Here we report the identification of hepatitis C virus NS5A inhibitors Pibrentasvir and Ombitasvir as SARS-CoV-2 exonuclease inhibitors. In the presence of Pibrentasvir, RNAs terminated with the active forms of the prodrugs Sofosbuvir, Remdesivir, Favipiravir, Molnupiravir and AT-527 were largely protected from excision by the exonuclease, while in the absence of Pibrentasvir, there was rapid excision. Due to its unique structure, Tenofovir-terminated RNA was highly resistant to exonuclease excision even in the absence of Pibrentasvir. Viral cell culture studies also demonstrate significant synergy using this combination strategy. This study supports the use of combination drugs that inhibit both the SARS-CoV-2 polymerase and exonuclease for effective COVID-19 treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ibrutinib reverses IL-6-induced osimertinib resistance through inhibition of Laminin Î±5/FAK signaling

Osimertinib, a 3rd generation epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI), is the first-line standard-of-care for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, while acquired drug resistance will inevitably occur. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is a keystone cytokine in inflammation and cancer, while its role in osimertinib efficacy was unknown. Here we show that clinically, plasma IL-6 level predicts osimertinib efficacy in EGFR mutant NSCLC patients. Highly increased IL-6 levels are found in patients with acquired resistance to osimertinib. Addition of IL-6 or exogenous overexpression of IL-6 directly induces osimertinib resistance. Proteomics reveals LAMA5 (Laminin Î±5) and PTK2, protein tyrosine kinase 2, also called focal adhesion kinase (FAK), are activated in osimertinib-resistant cells, and siRNA knockdown of LAMA5 or PTK2 reverses IL-6-mediated osimertinib resistance. Next, using a large-scale compound screening, we identify ibrutinib as a potent inhibitor of IL-6 and Laminin Î±5/FAK signaling, which shows synergy with osimertinib in osimertinib-resistant cells with high IL-6 levels, but not in those with low IL-6 levels. In vivo, this combination inhibits tumor growth of xenografts bearing osimertinib-resistant tumors. Taken together, we conclude that Laminin Î±5/FAK signaling is responsible for IL-6-induced osimertinib resistance, which could be reversed by combination of ibrutinib and osimertinib.
CANCER
Nature.com

EGFR signaling promotes nuclear translocation of plasma membrane protein TSPAN8 to enhance tumor progression via STAT3-mediated transcription

TSPAN family of proteins are generally considered to assemble as multimeric complexes on the plasma membrane. Our previous work uncovered that TSPAN8 can translocate into the nucleus as a membrane-free form, a process that requires TSPAN8 palmitoylation and association with cholesterol to promote its extraction from the plasma membrane and subsequent binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin-Î². However, what upstream signal(s) regulate(s) the nuclear translocation of TSPAN8, the potential function of TSPAN8 in the nucleus, and the underlying molecular mechanisms all remain unclear. Here, we demonstrate that, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling induces TSPAN8 nuclear translocation by activating the kinase AKT, which in turn directly phosphorylates TSPAN8 at Ser129, an event essential for its binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin ÃŸ1. In the nucleus, phosphorylated TSPAN8 interacts with STAT3 to enhance its chromatin occupancy and therefore regulates transcription of downstream cancer-promoting genes, such as MYC, BCL2, MMP9, etc. The EGFR"“AKT"“TSPAN8"“STAT3 axis was found to be hyperactivated in multiple human cancers, and associated with aggressive phenotype and dismal prognosis. We further developed a humanized monoclonal antibody hT8Ab4 that specifically recognizes the large extracellular loop of TSPAN8 (TSPAN8-LEL), thus being able to block the extraction of TSPAN8 from the plasma membrane and consequently its nuclear localization. Importantly, both in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrated an antitumor effect of hT8Ab4. Collectively, we discovered an unconventional function of TSPAN8 and dissected the underlying molecular mechanisms, which not only showcase a new layer of biological complexity of traditional membrane proteins, but also shed light on TSPAN8 as a novel therapeutic target for refractory cancers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
CANCER
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expanding oesophageal cancer research and care in eastern Africa

The African Esophageal Cancer Consortium is a self-organized oesophageal cancer research consortium of more than 80 physicians and scientists working at ten sites in nine countries of eastern and southern Africa. We study the aetiology of this highly fatal cancer and are expanding the clinical capacity to improve cancer care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Survival Genie, a web platform for survival analysis across pediatric and adult cancers

The genomics data-driven identification of gene signatures and pathways has been routinely explored for predicting cancer survival and making decisions related to targeted treatments. A large number of packages and tools have been developed to correlate gene expression/mutations to the clinical outcome but lack the ability to perform such analysis based on pathways, gene sets, and gene ratios. Furthermore, in this single-cell omics era, the cluster markers from cancer single-cell transcriptomics studies remain an underutilized prognostic option. Additionally, no bioinformatics online tool evaluates the associations between the enrichment of canonical cell types and survival across cancers. Here we have developed Survival Genie, a web tool to perform survival analysis on single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data and a variety of other molecular inputs such as gene sets, genes ratio, tumor-infiltrating immune cells proportion, gene expression profile scores, and tumor mutation burden. For a comprehensive analysis, Survival Genie contains 53 datasets of 27 distinct malignancies from 11 different cancer programs related to adult and pediatric cancers. Users can upload scRNA-seq data or gene sets and select a gene expression partitioning method (i.e., mean, median, quartile, cutp) to determine the effect of expression levels on survival outcomes. The tool provides comprehensive results including box plots of low and high-risk groups, Kaplan"“Meier plots with univariate Cox proportional hazards model, and correlation of immune cell enrichment and molecular profile. The analytical options and comprehensive collection of cancer datasets make Survival Genie a unique resource to correlate gene sets, pathways, cellular enrichment, and single-cell signatures to clinical outcomes to assist in developing next-generation prognostic and therapeutic biomarkers. Survival Genie is open-source and available online at https://bbisr.shinyapps.winship.emory.edu/SurvivalGenie/.
CANCER
Nature.com

Activating Î±7nAChR ameliorates abdominal aortic aneurysm through inhibiting pyroptosis mediated by NLRP3 inflammasome

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is defined as a dilated aorta in diameter at least 1.5 times of a normal aorta. Our previous studies found that activating Î±7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (Î±7nAChR) had a protective effect on vascular injury. This work was to investigate whether activating Î±7nAChR could influence AAA formation and explore its mechanisms. AAA models were established by angiotensin II (Ang II) infusion in ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’ mice or in wild type and Î±7nAChRâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. In vitro mouse aortic smooth muscle (MOVAS) cells were treated with tumor necrosis factor-Î± (TNF-Î±). PNU-282987 was chosen to activate Î±7nAChR. We found that cell pyroptosis effector GSDMD and NLRP3 inflammasome were activated in abdominal aorta, and inflammatory cytokines in serum were elevated in AAA models of ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. Activating Î±7nAChR reduced maximal aortic diameters, preserved elastin integrity and decreased inflammatory responses in ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’ mice with Ang II infusion. While Î±7nAChRâˆ’/âˆ’ mice led to aggravated aortic injury and increased inflammatory cytokines with Ang II infusion when compared with wild type. Moreover, activating Î±7nAChR inhibited NLRP3/caspase-1/GSDMD pathway in AAA model of ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’ mice, while Î±7nAChR deficiency promoted this pathway. In vitro, N-acetylcysteine (NAC) inhibited NLRP3 inflammasome activation and NLRP3 knockdown reduced GSDMD expression, in MOVAS cellsÂ treated with TNF-Î±. Furthermore, activating Î±7nAChR inhibited oxidative stress, reduced NLRP3/GSDMD expression, and decreased cell pyroptosis in MOVAS cellsÂ with TNF-Î±. In conclusion, our study found that activating Î±7nAChR retarded AAA through inhibiting pyroptosis mediated by NLRP3 inflammasome. These suggested that Î±7nAChR would be a potential pharmacological target for AAA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk: from global food systems to individual exposures and mechanisms

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have become increasingly dominant globally, contributing to as much as 60% of total daily energy intake in some settings. Epidemiological evidence suggests this worldwide shift in food processing may partly be responsible for the global obesity epidemic and chronic disease burden. However, prospective studies examining the association between UPF consumption and cancer outcomes are limited. Available evidence suggests that UPFs may increase cancer risk via their obesogenic properties as well as through exposure to potentially carcinogenic compounds such as certain food additives and neoformed processing contaminants. We identify priority areas for future research and policy implications, including improved understanding of the potential dual harms of UPFs on the environment and cancer risk. The prevention of cancers related to the consumption of UPFs could be tackled using different strategies, including behaviour change interventions among consumers as well as bolder public health policies needed to improve food environments.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Vegetable and fruit intake and the risk of bladder cancer: Japan Public Health Center-based prospective study

Vegetable and fruit consumption may have a protective effect against several types of cancer. However, evidence suggesting that increased intake of vegetables and fruits, their subtypes, or the antioxidant nutrients they contain in abundance decreases the risk of bladder cancer is limited. Methods. This study included 80,952 participants from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale and integrative single-cell Hi-C analysis with Higashi

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01034-y, published online 11 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there were composition errors in the captions for Fig. 3b and Supplementary Fig. 15a,e,h. In each lettered caption, there were two sentences describing the number of genes having stable and dynamic single-cell compartment scores and their average transcription activity variability, respectively. The values in each caption were initially reversed for stable and dynamic compartment scores and variability. In Fig. 3b, in the corrected text now reading "There are 5,071 genes that have stable single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 77.4. There are 5,075 genes that have dynamic single-cell compartment scores, with average transcription activity variability equal to 86.0," the values 5,071, 77.4 and 5,075, 86.0 replaced the original order of 5.075, 86.0 and 5,071, 77.4. The changes have been made to the online version of the article and the Supplementary information has been updated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell surface nucleolin is a novel ADAMTS5 receptor mediating endothelial cell apoptosis

A Disintegrin and Metalloproteinase with ThromboSpondin motif (ADAMTS) 5 functions as an anti-angiogenic and anti-cancer protein independent of its metalloproteinase activity. Both full-length ADAMTS5 and TS5-p45, the autocatalytically cleaved C-terminal 45"‰kDa truncate of ADAMTS5, inhibits angiogenesis, and induces endothelial cell (EC) apoptosis. However, how ADAMTS5 triggers EC apoptosis remains unclear. This work shows that caspase-8 (Cas-8) and caspase-9 (Cas-9) are involved in TS5-p45-induced EC apoptosis. We identify cell surface nucleolin (NCL) as a novel high-affinity receptor for TS5-p45 in ECs, mediating TS5-p45's cell surface binding and pro-apoptotic function. We show that the central RNA-binding domain (RBD) of NCL is essential and sufficient for its binding to TS5-p45. Upon interacting with EC surface NCL, TS5-p45 is internalized through clathrin- and caveolin-dependent endocytosis and trafficked to the nucleus via late endosomes (LEs). We demonstrate that the nuclear trafficking of TS5-p45 is important for its pro-apoptotic activity as disruption of LE membrane integrity with an endosomolytic peptide suppressed both nuclear trafficking and pro-apoptotic activity of TS5-p45. Through cell surface biotinylation, we revealed that cell surface NCL shuttles extracellular TS5-p45 to the nucleus to mediate apoptosis. Furthermore, blocking the importin Î±1/ÃŸ1 receptor hindered the nuclear trafficking of TS5-p45, suggesting the involvement of the nuclear importing machinery for this nuclear translocation. RNA-seq identified many apoptosis-related genes that are differentially expressed at least two-fold in TS5-p45-treated ECs, with 10 of them qRT-PCR-validated and at least 5 of these genes potentially contributing to TS5-p45-NCL-induced apoptosis. Altogether, our work identifies NCL as a novel cell surface receptor for ADAMTS5 and demonstrates the critical role of NCL-mediated internalization and nuclear trafficking for ADAMTS5-induced EC apoptosis. These findings reveal novel mechanistic insights of the secreted metalloproteinase ADAMTS5 in angiogenesis inhibition.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cancer proteogenomics: current impact and future prospects

Genomic analyses in cancer have been enormously impactful, leading to the identification of driver mutations and development of targeted therapies. But the functions of the vast majority of somatic mutations and copy number variants in tumours remain unknown, and the causes of resistance to targeted therapies and methods to overcome them are poorly defined. Recent improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics now enable direct examination of the consequences of genomic aberrations, providing deep and quantitative characterization of tumour tissues. Integration of proteins and their post-translational modifications with genomic, epigenomic and transcriptomic data constitutes the new field of proteogenomics, and is already leading to new biological and diagnostic knowledge with the potential to improve our understanding of malignant transformation and therapeutic outcomes. In this Review we describe recent developments in proteogenomics and key findings from the proteogenomic analysis of a wide range of cancers. Considerations relevant to the selection and use of samples for proteogenomics and the current technologies used to generate, analyse and integrate proteomic with genomic data are described. Applications of proteogenomics in translational studies and immuno-oncology are rapidly emerging, and the prospect for their full integration into therapeutic trials and clinical care seems bright.
CANCER
Nature.com

Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Crossing the chasm from model performance to clinical impact: the need to improve implementation and evaluation of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of considerable interest for many years for its potential to improve clinical care-yet its actual impact on patient outcomes when deployed in clinical settings remains largely unknown. In a recent systematic review by Zhou et al.1, the authors surprisingly show that its impact so far has been quite limited. They reviewed 65 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating AI-based clinical interventions and found that there was no clinical benefit of using AI prediction tools compared to the standard of care in nearly 40% of studies. Among a subset of trials that the authors identified as having a low risk of bias, the clinical benefit of using deep learning (DL) predictive models over traditional statistical (TS) risk calculators was only minimal, and there was no benefit in using machine learning (ML) models over TS tools. Somewhat counterintuitively, most of the AI tools in these trials exhibited an excellent area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC; a common performance metric for predictive models) during development (median AUROC 0.81, IQR 0.75"“0.90) and validation (median AUROC 0.83, IQR 0.79"“0.97): a humbling reminder that robust predictive utility does not guarantee clinical impact at the bedside. As the science of building accurate predictive models progresses, our ability to translate these advancements into real-world clinical utility remains comparatively limited. How can we bridge this gap between AUROCs and clinical benefit?
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling biophoton emission kinetics based on the initial intensity value in Helianthus annuus plants exposed to different types of stress

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06323-3, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 34, which was incorrectly given as:. Eva, H., Masaki, K. & Humio, I. Spontaneous ultraweak light emission from respiring spinach leaf mitochondria.Â Biochem. Biophys. Acta.Â 1098, 27"“31 (1991)....
CHEMISTRY

