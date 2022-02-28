ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Tumor RNA transfected DCs derived from iPS cells elicit cytotoxicity against cancer cells induced from colorectal cancer patients in vitro

By Shimpei Maruoka
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignificant efficacy of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in generating DCs for cancer vaccine therapy was suggested in our previous studies. In clinical application of DC vaccine therapy, however, few DC vaccine systems have shown strong clinical response. To enhance immunogenicity in the DC vaccine, we transfected patient-derived iPSDCs with in...

www.nature.com

