BP exits Russia's Rosneft following military action in Ukraine

By Ellie Duncan
internationalinvestment.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil giant BP is to exit its shareholding in state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, in which it has held a 19.8% stake since 2013, while both BP-nominated directors will resign from the board of Rosneft immediately. BP said the resignations of its CEO Bernard Looney and former BP group...

Bernard Looney
#Ukraine#Oil Company#Bp#Russian#The Rosneft Board
Russia
