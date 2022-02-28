ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

LncRNA LINC00649 recruits TAF15 and enhances MAPK6 expression to promote the development of lung squamous cell carcinoma via activating MAPK signaling pathway

By Huaiyang Zhu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC) represents one of the commonest types of lung cancer featured with high morbidity and poor prognosis. Many types of research have documented that long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) exert crucial functions in the development of cancers, and LUSC is included. In our study, we aimed at unveiling...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A micropeptide XBP1SBM encoded by lncRNA promotes angiogenesis and metastasis of TNBC via XBP1s pathway

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive subtype of breast cancer (BC) with a poor prognosis. To date, the mechanism of TNBC's aggressive phenotype is still unclear. Based on metabolome analysis, we found that glutamine (Gln) metabolism plays a key role in the difference between TNBC and non-TNBC. We identified a 21-amino-acid survival-associated micropeptide XBP1SBM, encoded by the lncRNA MLLT4-AS1, which was upregulated in TNBC tissues and Gln-deprived TNBC cell lines. We showed that XBP1SBM expression was upregulated by Gln-deprivation-induced XBP1s transcriptional promotion, and in turn retained XBP1s in the nuclear to enhance the expression of VEGF. Using human endothelial cells, mouse xenograft models and mouse spontaneous BC models, we found that XBP1SBM improved Gln levels and promoted angiogenesis and metastasis in TNBC. Our study showed that a TNBC-specific nutrient deficiency adaption results in aggressive TNBC, and this mechanism provides a novel potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in TNBC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Liposomal Honokiol induces ROS-mediated apoptosis via regulation of ERK/p38-MAPK signaling and autophagic inhibition in human medulloblastoma

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 49 (2022) Cite this article. Nowadays, medulloblastoma accounts for approximately 25% of all pediatric brain tumors.1 Even with the successful treatment of primary tumors, there are still serious side effects. Honokiol (HNK) is defined as small bisphenol lignin extracted from the bark and seed cones of several species of Magnolia. It has shown that HNK can inhibit the proliferation and promote the apoptosis of tumor cells, thereby exerting a potent antitumor effect.2 However, the poor water solubility of HNK results in its low bioavailability, thus limiting its wide use in clinical cancer treatments. Liposomes can overcome this limitation, and liposomal HNK (Lip-HNK) has promising clinical applications in this aspect. Currently, there is no study focusing on the treatment of medulloblastoma with HNK. Therefore, we explored the effect of Lip-HNK and its mechanism on medulloblastoma cells. Our findings may provide evidence of the potential of Lip-HNK as a new therapeutic agent for medulloblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic characterization of genome-wide abnormal DNA methylation reveals diagnostic and prognostic markers for esophageal squamous-cell carcinoma

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 53 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigates aberrant DNA methylations as potential diagnosis and prognosis markers for esophageal squamous-cell carcinoma (ESCC), which if diagnosed at advanced stages has <30% five-year survival rate. Comparing genome-wide methylation sites of 91 ESCC and matched adjacent normal tissues, we identified 35,577 differentially methylated CpG sites (DMCs) and characterized their distribution patterns. Integrating whole-genome DNA and RNA-sequencing data of the same samples, we found multiple dysregulated transcription factors and ESCC-specific genomic correlates of identified DMCs. Using featured DMCs, we developed a 12-marker diagnostic panel with high accuracy in our dataset and the TCGA ESCC dataset, and a 4-marker prognostic panel distinguishing high-risk patients. In-vitro experiments validated the functions of 4 marker host genes. Together these results provide additional evidence for the important roles of aberrant DNA methylations in ESCC development and progression. Our DMC-based diagnostic and prognostic panels have potential values for clinical care of ESCC, laying foundations for developing targeted methylation assays for future non-invasive cancer detection methods.
CANCER
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Prostate Cancer#E2f7#Tata#Access Options
Nature.com

CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Integrative expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTL) analysis found that rs8180040 was significantly associated with Coiled-coil domain containing 12 (CCDC12) in colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients. Immunohistochemical staining and western blotting confirmed CCDC12 was highly expressed in COAD tissues, which was consistent with RNA-Seq data from the TCGA database. Knockdown of CCDC12 could significantly reduce proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells, while exogenous overexpression of CCDC12 had the opposite effect. Four plex Isobaric Tags for Relative and Absolute Quantitation assays were performed to determine its function and potential regulatory mechanism and demonstrated that overexpression of CCDC12 would change proteins on the adherens junction pathway. Overexpressed Snail and knocked down CCDC12 subsequently in SW480 cells, and we found that overexpression of Snail did not significantly change CCDC12 levels in SW480 cells, while knockdown of CCDC12 reduced that of Snail. CCDC12 plays a significant role in tumorigenesis, development, and invasion of COAD and may affect the epithelial to mesenchymal transformation process of colon cancer cells by regulating the Snail pathway.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Surprise small-cell lung cancer discovery suggests new treatment

An unexpected discovery at UVA Cancer Center has allowed scientists to halt the development of small-cell lung cancer in lab mice, and the surprise finding could open the door to a new treatment approach in people. The researchers, led by UVA's Kwon-Sik Park, Ph.D., and John H. Bushweller, Ph.D., were...
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA SND1-IT1 facilitates TGF-Î²1-induced epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition via miR-124/COL4A1 axis in gastric cancer

The transformation of tumor cells from an epithelial to a mesenchymal-like phenotype, designated as epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), represents a key hallmark of human cancer metastasis, including gastric cancer (GC). However, a large set of non-coding RNAs have been studied for their functions that initiate or inhibit this phenotypic switch in GC cells by regulating oncogenes or tumor suppressors. In this paper, we aimed to identify lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 gene in the context of GC with a specific focus on their effects on transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1)-induced EMT. The study included 52 paired samples of lesion tissues and adjacent lesion-free tissues surgically resected from patients diagnosed with GC. HGC-27 cells were stimulated with exogenous TGF-Î²1 (2"‰ng/mL). Expression of lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 was determined by RT-qPCR. CCK-8 assays, Transwell assays, immunoblotting analysis of EMT-specific markers, and tumor invasion markers were performed to evaluate cell viability, migration, and invasion of cultured HGC-27 cells. Luciferase activity assay was employed to examine miR-124 binding with lncRNA SND1-IT1 and COL4A1, respectively. LncRNA SND1-IT1 was upregulated in GC tissues and cells. TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT and regulated lncRNA SND1-IT1, miR-124, and COL4A1 expressions in HGC-27 cells. LncRNA SND1-IT1 knockdown tempered HGC-27 cell viability, migration and invasion. LncRNA SND1-IT1 participated in TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT in GC by sponging miR-124. MiR-124 attenuated TGF-Î²1-stimulated EMT in GC by targeting COL4A1. These results primarily demonstrated TGF-Î²1 can regulate cancer cell migration, invasion and stimulate EMT through the SND1-IT1/miR-124/COL4A1 axis in GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

CCT5 induces epithelial-mesenchymal transition to promote gastric cancer lymph node metastasis by activating the Wnt/Î²-catenin signalling pathway

Lymph node (LN) metastasis confers gastric cancer (GC) progression, poor survival and cancer-related death. Aberrant activation of Wnt/Î²-catenin promotes epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and LN metastasis, whereas the constitutive activation mutation of Wnt/Î²-catenin is rare in GC, suggesting that the underlying mechanisms enhancing Wnt/Î²-catenin activation need to be further investigated and understood.
CANCER
Nature.com

Functional buffering via cell-specific gene expression promotes tissue homeostasis and cancer robustness

Functional buffering that ensures biological robustness is critical for maintaining tissue homeostasis, organismal survival, and evolution of novelty. However, the mechanism underlying functional buffering, particularly in multicellular organisms, remains largely elusive. Here, we proposed that functional buffering can be mediated via expression of buffering genes in specific cells and tissues, by which we named Cell-specific Expression-BUffering (CEBU). We developed an inference index (C-score) for CEBU by computing C-scores across 684 human cell lines using genome-wide CRISPR screens and transcriptomic RNA-seq. We report that C-score-identified putative buffering gene pairs are enriched for members of the same duplicated gene family, pathway, and protein complex. Furthermore, CEBU is especially prevalent in tissues of low regenerative capacity (e.g., bone and neuronal tissues) and is weakest in highly regenerative blood cells, linking functional buffering to tissue regeneration. Clinically, the buffering capacity enabled by CEBU can help predict patient survival for multiple cancers. Our results suggest CEBU as a potential buffering mechanism contributing to tissue homeostasis and cancer robustness in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

EGFR signaling promotes nuclear translocation of plasma membrane protein TSPAN8 to enhance tumor progression via STAT3-mediated transcription

TSPAN family of proteins are generally considered to assemble as multimeric complexes on the plasma membrane. Our previous work uncovered that TSPAN8 can translocate into the nucleus as a membrane-free form, a process that requires TSPAN8 palmitoylation and association with cholesterol to promote its extraction from the plasma membrane and subsequent binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin-Î². However, what upstream signal(s) regulate(s) the nuclear translocation of TSPAN8, the potential function of TSPAN8 in the nucleus, and the underlying molecular mechanisms all remain unclear. Here, we demonstrate that, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) signaling induces TSPAN8 nuclear translocation by activating the kinase AKT, which in turn directly phosphorylates TSPAN8 at Ser129, an event essential for its binding with 14-3-3Î¸ and importin ÃŸ1. In the nucleus, phosphorylated TSPAN8 interacts with STAT3 to enhance its chromatin occupancy and therefore regulates transcription of downstream cancer-promoting genes, such as MYC, BCL2, MMP9, etc. The EGFR"“AKT"“TSPAN8"“STAT3 axis was found to be hyperactivated in multiple human cancers, and associated with aggressive phenotype and dismal prognosis. We further developed a humanized monoclonal antibody hT8Ab4 that specifically recognizes the large extracellular loop of TSPAN8 (TSPAN8-LEL), thus being able to block the extraction of TSPAN8 from the plasma membrane and consequently its nuclear localization. Importantly, both in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrated an antitumor effect of hT8Ab4. Collectively, we discovered an unconventional function of TSPAN8 and dissected the underlying molecular mechanisms, which not only showcase a new layer of biological complexity of traditional membrane proteins, but also shed light on TSPAN8 as a novel therapeutic target for refractory cancers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An enhanced triple fluorescence flow-cytometry-based assay shows differential activation of the Notch signaling pathway by human papillomavirus E6 proteins

Human papillomaviruses are DNA tumor viruses. A persistent infection with high-risk HPV types is the necessary risk factor for the development of anogenital carcinoma. The E6 protein is a viral oncoprotein that directly interacts with different cellular regulatory proteins mainly affecting the cell cycle, cellular differentiation and polarization of epithelial cells. In dependency of the phylogenetic classification of HPV different interaction partners of E6 have been described. The Notch pathway seems to be one common target of HPV, which can be up or down regulated by different E6 proteins. Our novel triple fluorescence flow-cytometry-based assay allows a semi-quantitative comparison of the E6 proteinsÂ´ effect on the Notch pathway using a Notch-responsive reporter plasmid. As a result, all E6 proteins of beta-HPV repressed the Notch reporter expression, of which HPV38 E6 showed the greatest repression potential. In contrast, alpha-HPV E6 of HPV16, activates the reporter expression most significantly, whereas E6 of HPV31 and low-risk HPV6b showed significant activation only in a p53-null cell line. Interestingly, HPV18 E6, with the second highest carcinogenic risk, shows no effect. This high divergence within different genus of HPV is important for targeting the Notch pathway regarding a potential HPV therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunometabolism at the intersection of metabolic signaling, cell fate, and systems immunology

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Metabolism is a core process underlying essentially all biological functions. The integration of metabolism with immunity, known as immunometabolism, is at the forefront of immunology research, as it continues to transform the field. Research over the past decade has established metabolism as a fundamental requirement underlying immune system function in health and disease. The critical link between metabolism and immunity is highlighted by the findings that cellular metabolism affects immune cell state and fate, and contributes to infectious disease, inflammation, and cancer [1]. Further, interactions between the immune and metabolic systems mediate organismal homeostasis [2].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index

Systemic inflammation is associated with survival outcomes in colon cancer. However, it is not well-known which systemic inflammatory marker is a powerful prognostic marker in patients with colon cancer. Methods. A total of 4535 colon cancer patients were included in this study. We developed a novel prognostic index using a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Discovery of central signaling pathway in immune cells

Autoimmune diseases are triggered when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the body's own structures. Although there is not, as yet, any cure for such diseases, their progression can be slowed down by therapeutic measures. Researchers at MedUni Vienna's Center for Physiology and Pharmacology have now discovered a central signaling pathway in immune cells that may help in the development of a new therapeutic approach. Their study was recently published in the journal Cell Reports.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bile acids attenuate PKM2 pathway activation in proinflammatory microglia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05408-3, published online 27 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "The project was funded by the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad, Spain, SAF2017-89366R. SW received a scholarship from the Chinese Scholarship Council, Grant/Award Number 201606300031.". "The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circ-PKD2 promotes Atg13-mediated autophagy by inhibiting miR-646 to increase the sensitivity of cisplatin in oral squamous cell carcinomas

Autophagy is an evolutionally conserved catabolic process that degrades cells to maintain homeostasis. Cisplatin-activated autophagy promotes the expression of circ-PKD2, which plays a role as a tumor suppressor gene in the proliferation, migration, and invasion in oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC). However, the role of circ-PKD2 in regulating the sensitivity of OSCC patients to cisplatin remains to be elucidated. Overexpression of circ-PKD2 increased the formation of autophagosomes in OSCC cells and activation of proteins, such as LC3 II/I. Its activation effect on autophagy was, however, alleviated by 3-MA. Bioinformatics analyses and double luciferases reporter assays conducted in this study confirmed the existence of targeted relationships between circ-PKD2 and miR-646 and miR-646 and Atg13. Functional experiments further revealed that miR-646 reversed the autophagy and apoptosis effects of circ-PKD2 in OSCC cells treated with cisplatin. In addition, circ-PKD2 promoted the expression of ATG13 by adsorption of miR-646. Its interference with Atg13 alleviated the activation effects of circ-PKD2 on autophagy and apoptosis of miR-646. Notably, the in vivo animal experiments also confirmed that circ-PKD2 inhibited tumor proliferation and activated autophagy in OSCC cells. This study provides a theoretical basis for using circ-PKD2 as a target to regulate the sensitivity of OSCC patients to cisplatin, thus increasing its chemotherapeutic effects.
CANCER
Nature.com

Antidiabetic activity of avocado seeds (Persea americana Mill.) in diabetic rats via activation of PI3K/AKT signaling pathway

The treatment of diabetes involves the use of herbal plants, attracting interest in their cost-effectiveness and efficacy. An aqueous extract of Persea americana seeds (AEPAS) was explored in this study as a possible therapeutic agent in rats with diabetes mellitus. The induction of diabetes in the rats was achieved by injecting 65Â mg/kg body weight (BWt) of alloxan along with 5% glucose. This study was conducted using thirty-six (36) male Wistar rats. The animals were divided into 6 equal groups, (n"‰="‰6) and treated for 14Â days. In vitro assays for total flavonoid, phenols, FRAP, DPPH, NO, Î±-amylase, and Î±-glucosidase, were performed. Biochemical indices fasting blood sugar (FBS), BWt, serum insulin, liver hexokinase, G6P, FBP, liver glycogen, IL-6, TNF-Î±, and NF-Ä¸B in the serum, were investigated as well as the mRNA expressions of PCNA, Bcl2, PI3K/Akt in the liver and pancreas. The in vitro analyses showed the potency of AEPAS against free radicals and its enzyme inhibitory potential as compared with the positive controls. AEPAS showed a marked decrease in alloxan-induced increases in FBG, TG, LDL-c, G6P, F-1, 6-BP, MDA, IL-6, TNF-Î±, and NF-Ä¸B and increased alloxan-induced decreases in liver glycogen, hexokinase, and HDL-c. The diabetic control group exhibited pancreatic dysfunction as evidenced by a reduction in serum insulin, HOMA-Î², expressions of PI3K/AKT, Bcl-2, and PCNA combined with an elevation in HOMA-IR. The HPLC revealed luteolin and myricetin to be the phytochemicals that were present in the highest concentration in AEPAS. The outcome of this research showed that the administration of AEPAS can promote the activation of the PI3K/AkT pathway and the inhibition of Î²-cell death, which may be the primary mechanism by which AEPAS promotes insulin sensitivity and regulates glycolipid metabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell type-specific intercellular gene transfer in mammalian cells via transient cell entrapment

The transfer of genetic information between different cells and organisms, known as horizontal gene transfer (HGT), is one of the key mechanisms for acquiring new functions during the evolution of prokaryotic and eukaryotic genomes1. The mode and consequences of HGT are well established for prokaryotes and fungi2. Still, the evidence for cell-contact-dependent HGT between different cell types of mammalian cells that result in persistent changes remains scarce due to evolutionary barriers2. Here we report a pair of mammalian cell lines that engage in intercellular gene transfer in real-time at a very high frequency. We found the intercellular transfer of a fluorescent reporter gene occurs exclusively between the cell pair and requires an mRNA intermediate and reverse transcription. Robust gene transfer also requires direct cell"“cell contact and is facilitated by a unique transient cell entrapment process forming an intercellular mosaic structure which requires ROCK kinase-dependent actin rearrangement in recipient cells. Our study reveals the existence of a novel mode of intercellular gene transfer in mammalian cells.
SCIENCE

