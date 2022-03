Another GOP-drawn congressional redistricting plan was adopted along party lines on Wednesday, sending the effort back to the Ohio Supreme Court for review. The map that was adopted by Republicans 5-2 on Wednesday was introduced to the Ohio Redistricting Commission by Senate President Matt Huffman on Tuesday, with a 10-3 GOP advantage, and two districts that the GOP considers Democratic-leaning, but that fall within the narrow range that political science experts call toss-ups.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO