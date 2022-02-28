ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Multiple buildings destroyed in East Boston fire

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDmae_0eR5UFtN00

BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department confirms firefighters are continuing to fight a fire in East Boston Monday morning.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Monday morning on Maverick Street, sending residents out into the cold.

At this time, 25 people have been displaced. There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston’s indoor mask mandate ends Saturday

BOSTON — Boston’s indoor mask mandate is over as of Saturday. That means masks are no longer ordered, regardless of vaccination status. “While masking indoors will no longer be mandated by the Boston Public Health Commission, businesses, organizations, and employers are free to require patrons, employees, clients, and anyone else in their establishment to wear face coverings,” according to a statement from the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Friends share memories of their beloved Trooper Tamar Bucci

MEDFORD, Mass. — Trooper Tamar Bucci joined the state police in 2020 and was recently assigned to the Medford barracks near where here family lives. Trooper Tamara Bucci was just as impressive when she was off duty. Pat Catino was a close friend of Bucci. “Everyone gravitated to her. She lit up the room when she walked in and she was a pleasure to be around,” said Catino.
MEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Bostonfire#Ksullivannews#Boston Fire Dept#Twitter#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
82K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy