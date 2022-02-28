Multiple buildings destroyed in East Boston fire

BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department confirms firefighters are continuing to fight a fire in East Boston Monday morning.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Monday morning on Maverick Street, sending residents out into the cold.

At this time, 25 people have been displaced. There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

