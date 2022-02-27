Registered sex offenders: One more living in ZIP Code 62650 as of week ending Feb. 19

Parents of transgender American minors are under investigation in Texas as part of a controversial new order by conservative Governor Greg Abbott, who has deemed the transitioning procedures "child abuse," according to a complaint filed Tuesday.
The mother of a transgender teen was suspended by her employer, a Texas family services agency, and visited by a Child Protective Services investigator who was seeking to learn whether the 16-year-old daughter was "currently transitioning from male to female," the court document said.
The family, backed by the powerful US civil rights organization ACLU, took legal action to block Abbott's probe, and more broadly to invalidate his directive on the issue from February 22.
Abbott's letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), published in the middle of an election campaign, states that "'sex change' procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law."
