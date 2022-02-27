Registered sex offenders: One more living in ZIP Code 62650 as of week ending Feb. 19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — The FBI arrested a man accused of trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex at a park in Shaler. It was all part of an undercover sting, with an agent posing online as the child. Agents said Vikash Mishra was taken into custody as soon as he pulled up to the park. The private messages started months ago, something experts say is all too common. Experts added that kids with social media presences can expect to be contacted by strangers. They said it is up to parents to protect them. “It’s about...

NORTH HILLS, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO