USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller IP Cores with highly configurable design for Superspeed data transfers in all kinds of advanced SoCs is available for immediate licensing

 6 days ago

February 28, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB-IF compliant USB 3.1 Device and Host Controller IP Cores with matching USB 3.1 PHY IP Cores which are silicon proven in major Fabs and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Controllers#Usb#Superspeed#Usb 3 1 Phy Ip Core#Axi#Datapath#Host Controller Ip Core#Ssp#Fs
