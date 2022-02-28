USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller IP Cores with highly configurable design for Superspeed data transfers in all kinds of advanced SoCs is available for immediate licensing

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO