USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller IP Cores with highly configurable design for Superspeed data transfers in all kinds of advanced SoCs is available for immediate licensing
February 28, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB-IF compliant USB 3.1 Device and Host Controller IP Cores with matching USB 3.1 PHY IP Cores which are silicon proven in major Fabs and...www.design-reuse.com
Comments / 0