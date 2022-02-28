OIF Members Demonstrate How Interoperability Accelerates Solutions for Today's and Future Global Networks at OFC 2022
Nearly 30 companies will highlight 400ZR interoperability; Co-Packaging architectures; CEI-112 channels; CMIS implementations and FlexE definitions. Fremont, Calif. – February 28, 2022-- OIF, where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done, will host its largest demonstration of interoperable optical networking solutions to date at this year’s OFC 2022 in San...www.design-reuse.com
