Tennis

SMU men nip A&M, 4-3

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

SMU’s Pranav Kumar defeated Texas A&M’s Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-3 to clinch a 4-3 victory over the Aggies in nonconference tennis at the Mitchell Center on Sunday. No. 18 A&M (6-5) had a 3-2 lead after Raphael Perot’s...

