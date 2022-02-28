SMU men nip A&M, 4-3

FRISCO, Texas - Texas A&M left the friendly confines of Blue Bell Park for the first time of the young season this weekend as the Aggies headed to DFW for the Frisco College Baseball Classic. In the first of three games in the round-robin format, things did not go well for the Maroon and White as they were beaten by Washington State, 11-6. A&M only had one hit through the first four innings while the Cougars put three runs across in the second inning and another eight in the fourth as the contest was never in doubt.

FRISCO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO