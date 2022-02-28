SMU men nip A&M, 4-3

DALLAS – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team is set to compete against the No. 7 SMU Mustangs on Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Dallas Equestrian Center. The Aggies look to bounce back following a loss at No. 3 Auburn, 13-4, Feb. 26. After suffering their first Southeastern Conference loss, the Maroon & White moved to 9-2 and 5-1 in SEC competition. Rhian Murphy (Flat, 83), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Flat, 90.5), Hanna Olaussen (Horsemanship, 72.5) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining, 71) each registered wins in their respective events.
