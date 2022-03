Sometimes, it just isn’t your night. Saturday was certainly not LSU’s. Coming into the game, the Texas Longhorns were unanimously ranked as the No.1 team in the country. They showed why in Houston as they beat LSU 6-1 on Day 2 of the Shriners Children’s College Classic, bringing UT’s record on the weekend to 2-0 after it defeated Tennessee 7-2 on Friday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO