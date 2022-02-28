ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Asus 8z launched in India with Snapdragon 888 for ₹42,999

By Latest Phones News
droidholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsus launched a new flagship phone in India today named the Asus 8z, and it is just the Zenfone 8 from last year but with a different name for the Indian market due to the “Zenfone” trademark fiasco. It is worth mentioning that Zenfone 8 launched more than nine months ago...

droidholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED convertible laptop makes its debut in India

Asus has refreshed its Vivobook range with the launch of Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in the Indian market. The laptop is a convertible one with a detachable keyboard with a large OLED display. The device comes with and without a keyboard accompanied by a stylus in the box. It comes with support for Dolby Vision and has a detachable hinge that can go flat up to 170 degrees.
TECHNOLOGY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India Today#Android 11#Smart Phone#Snapdragon 888#Indian#Ip68#Sony#Ois
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

N.Korea says it conducted second 'important' spy satellite test

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - North Korea said it conducted "another important" test for reconnaissance satellite systems, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, a day after regional military authorities reported the launch of a ballistic missile from the country for the second time in a week. The launch drew...
MILITARY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy