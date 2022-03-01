ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE UN plastic treaty to tackle production, packaging design - draft resolution

By John Geddie, Joe Brock
 7 days ago
A 30-foot monument dubbed "turn off the plastic tap" by Canadian activist and artist Benjamin von Wong, made with plastic waste collected from Kibera slums, is seen at the venue of the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya February 25, 2022. Picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/John Geddie/File Photo

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Nations negotiators have agreed a roadmap for a global plastic treaty that would address plastic production and design, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, in what delegates said was a key step to agreeing an ambitious deal.

U.N. member states are meeting this week in Nairobi to agree plans for the first global agreement to tackle plastic pollution, a soaring environmental crisis that is destroying marine habitats and contaminating the food chain.

They hope to agree a full treaty within the next two years.

Going into the summit, the main sticking points were whether any agreement would be legally binding or voluntary, and if it would address plastic production and single-use packaging design or be confined to improving waste management and recycling.

A draft resolution, entitled "End plastic pollution: Towards an internationally legally binding instrument", said that the treaty should address "the full lifecycle of plastic", meaning production and design, as well as waste.

The draft text was finalised by technical experts in the early hours of Monday morning after a week of late-night negotiations. Government ministers and high-level officials joined the talks on Monday and were set to give final approval to the framework on Wednesday.

If the current draft were approved, it would be a setback for powerful oil and chemicals companies that manufacture plastic and had been working behind-the-scenes in an effort to keep talks focused on waste. read more

The draft resolution also recommended the treaty promote the sustainable design of plastic packaging so it can be reused and recycled, which would be significant for big consumer goods companies that sell their goods in single-use packaging.

An intergovernmental negotiating committee would be formed to agree the details of a full treaty with the goal of having an agreement ready for ratification in 2024, the draft said.

Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEA), said on Monday that the informal talks had "yielded very significant results".

"I have complete faith that once endorsed by this assembly we will have something truly historic on our hands," Andersen told delegates at the official opening of the UNEA 5.2 summit.

"We all know that an agreement will only count if it is legally binding. If it adopts a full lifecycle approach, stretching from extraction to production to waste."

Reporting by John Geddie in Nairobi and Joe Brock in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson

AFP

UN takes 'historic' step toward global treaty on plastic trash

The United Nations on Wednesday agreed to start negotiating a world-first global treaty on plastic pollution in what has been hailed as a watershed moment for the planet. Nearly 200 nations at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi unanimously agreed to create an intergovernmental committee to negotiate and finalise a legally binding plastics treaty by 2024.
The Independent

UN panel votes to create treaty to fight plastic pollution

A United Nations panel has agreed to create a legally binding global treaty to address plastic pollution in the world's oceans, rivers and landscape.The U.N. Environment Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday at its meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi for a resolution “to end plastic pollution." It sets the stage for international negotiations designed to produce a treaty by 2024.“Today we wrote history. Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic," said Espen Barth Eide, Norway’s minister for environment and climate and the assembly's president. “With today’s resolution we are officially on track for a cure.”After a week of debate, negotiators fashioned...
Reuters

UN agrees roadmap for global plastic pollution treaty

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations Environment Assembly approved a resolution to create the world’s first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant green deal since the 2015 Paris climate agreement. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Joe Brock)
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
AFP

UN to agree on plan for 'historic' plastics treaty

More than 100 nations convening in Nairobi next week are expected to take the first steps toward establishing a historic global treaty to tackle the plastic crisis afflicting the planet. Since the 1950s, the rate of plastic production has grown faster than any other material, vastly outpacing national efforts to keep the environment clean.
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
Reuters

'Biggest green deal since Paris': UN agrees plastic treaty roadmap

NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations approved a landmark agreement to create the world's first ever global plastic pollution treaty on Wednesday, describing it as the most significant environmental deal since the 2015 Paris climate accord. Member states held talks for more than a week in Nairobi to...
One Green Planet

UN Adopts Resolution to Combat Plastic Pollution

The UN has adopted a resolution aimed at ending plastic pollution. On Wednesday, the UN negotiators agreed to a framework to stop the global plastic problem before it’s too late. They hope to adopt a legally binding treaty as the first step toward a sustainable world. The resolution happened...
Reuters

COMMODITIES Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000/tonne

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Commodity prices surged on Tuesday, with Brent crude soaring on news that the United States and Britain will ban or phase out Russian oil imports, and nickel hitting record highs above $100,000 a tonne. The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended nickel trading on all venues...
Reuters

Russia c.bank adopts measures to support financial market players

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is adopting new measures of support for financial market players including non-state pension funds, management companies, financial intermediaries and accounting infrastructure, it said on Tuesday. In a statement on Telegram, it said the measures would mean adapting regulatory requirements to Russia’s...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank hikes rates as war set to stoke inflation

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank (NBP) raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.50% on Tuesday, delivering a hike above analysts’ expectations as it substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of...
