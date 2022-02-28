ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rosalía revaels she's been in the studio with Frank Ocean

mixmag.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía reveals that she has been in the studio with Frank Ocean, in a new interview which was published online this week. In her cover interview with i-D magazine, the Spanish singer says that she has been in a New York studio with Frank Ocean, and that she was there with...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Rosalía – “Chicken Teriyaki”

Next month, the unpredictable Spanish pop star Rosalía will release her new album MOTOMAMI, the long-awaited follow-up to her triumphant 2018 breakout El Mal Querer. The promotional engines are heating up. Rosalía will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month. She’s already shared two early tracks, the Weeknd collab “La Fama” and the reggaeton-edged “Saoko.” Today, she’s dropped a third single.
MUSIC
Vibe

Revisiting “Forrest Gump” And Frank Ocean’s Romantic Imagination

Click here to read the full article. Cynicism is a growing phenomenon in music. True love songs are hard to come by these days. Deriving its name from Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” Yellow Diamonds is a series of lyric breakdowns in which VIBE Senior Music Editor Austin Williams celebrates songs that sound like love found in a hopeless mainstream. Having grown up on 8701 and Confessions, Usher has always been my favorite R&B artist. By the time I was in college, nearly a decade after his prime, I began to do what most music nerds do once they enter adulthood: I...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts To Gucci Mane's Diss Against NBA YoungBoy

The feud between rappers Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to evolve as more people get involved. Most recently, Boosie Badazz responded to YoungBoy's diss "I Hate YoungBoy," returning ammo with a few lines on his deluxe album targeted at YB. "Feel like Boosie don't even like me,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Wolfgang Tillmans
Person
Wim Hof
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Well+Good

For This Hard-of-Hearing Swimwear Designer, the Ocean Has Always Been a ‘Place of Peace’

Imagining the sense of calm you might feel in the presence of water is bound to evoke certain sounds, like the rush of a stream or the crash of waves at the beach or even the pitter-patter of rain, falling and pooling. But for 21-year-old Gigi Caruso, founder of swimwear and activewear line Gigi C, water’s relaxing effect comes from just the opposite: its utter silence. Because she has to remove her hearing aids to take a dip, being in the water brings a kind of blissful yet safe escape from the static that’s long made up her world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rosal A Revaels#Spanish#Motomami#Blonded Radio
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Denis Villeneuve Calls Oscar Telecast Changes “A Mistake,” Says “Filmmaking Is About Teamwork”

Click here to read the full article. The hot pre-ceremony topic among attendees of the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards tonight was the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ controversial decision to pre-tape several artisan awards – including production design – and edit them into the live network broadcast. “Honestly, I think that the Academy’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, on hand to receive the guild’s William Cameron Menzies Award, told Deadline. “I think it’s a mistake. And I understand that they’re under tremendous pressure, but I think it isn’t the right decision.” “The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is 'All American' Star Bre-Z Married? She's Been Engaged to Her Longtime Partner for a Year

These days, you can’t blame celebrities for choosing to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. With gossip blogs known to run with unconfirmed stories to people trying to pick apart your relationship, it’s easy to just remain mum about it all. However, once you’re truly happy, it can be hard to keep your feelings to yourself. And All American’s Bre-Z is no exception.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy