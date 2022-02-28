The elimination of stressed induced light leakage for in-plane-switching LCD

Crystallographic theory based on energy minimization suggests austenite-twinned martensite interfaces with specific orientation, which are confirmed experimentally for various materials. Pressure-induced phase transformation (PT) from semiconducting Si-I to metallic Si-II, due to very large and anisotropic transformation strain, may challenge this theory. Here, unexpected nanostructure evolution during Si-I"‰â†’"‰Si-II PT is revealed by combining molecular dynamics (MD), crystallographic theory, generalized for strained crystals, and in situ real-time Laue X-ray diffraction (XRD). Twinned Si-II, consisting of two martensitic variants, and unexpected nanobands, consisting of alternating strongly deformed and rotated residual Si-I and third variant of Si-II, form \(\{111\}\) interface with Si-I and produce almost self-accommodated nanostructure despite the large transformation volumetric strain of \(-0.237\). The interfacial bands arrest the \(\{111\}\) interfaces, leading to repeating nucleation-growth-arrest process and to growth by propagating \(\{110\}\) interface, which (as well as \(\{111\}\) interface) do not appear in traditional crystallographic theory.
Comments / 0